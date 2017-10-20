GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Finance Ministry Twitter Handle has Cryptic Responses To Our Tweets, But Twitter is Being Super-Helpful

Twitter has a field day after Ministry Of Finance's reply to CNN-News18's Tweet.

Bodhisattva Sen Roy | News18@insenroy

Updated:October 20, 2017, 7:45 PM IST
File photo of union minister Arun Jaitley and the tweets from the Finance Ministry's Twitter handle. (inset).
FINANCIAL jargons can at times confuse even those well-versed in money matters. So when the official (blue tick and all) handle of the Ministry of Finance replied to CNN-News18’s tweets with responses that read ‘Sawa we h we s see see’ and ‘Ess’, our social media team scrambled to make sense of it all.

Well, turns out there was no deeper policy message hidden in those alphabet soups, and the tweets in question have now been deleted. However, the tweets remained in the cyberworld for a good few hours, enough for tweeple to poke fun.

A few well-informed individuals likened it to US President Donald Trump’s infamous ‘Covfefe’ Tweet:







Others termed it the government’s explanation of the nation’s GDP numbers:





And as can well be expected, a large majority of the tweets were about GST and the current state of the Indian economy:

















There were Harry Potter jokes (only real heir of Salazar Slytherin will get these):







And even a Lion King reference:

And finally, this helpful individual had the perfect remedy to such tweets:



