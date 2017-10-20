Finance Ministry Twitter Handle has Cryptic Responses To Our Tweets, But Twitter is Being Super-Helpful
Twitter has a field day after Ministry Of Finance's reply to CNN-News18's Tweet.
File photo of union minister Arun Jaitley and the tweets from the Finance Ministry's Twitter handle. (inset).
FINANCIAL jargons can at times confuse even those well-versed in money matters. So when the official (blue tick and all) handle of the Ministry of Finance replied to CNN-News18’s tweets with responses that read ‘Sawa we h we s see see’ and ‘Ess’, our social media team scrambled to make sense of it all.
Well, turns out there was no deeper policy message hidden in those alphabet soups, and the tweets in question have now been deleted. However, the tweets remained in the cyberworld for a good few hours, enough for tweeple to poke fun.
A few well-informed individuals likened it to US President Donald Trump’s infamous ‘Covfefe’ Tweet:
Others termed it the government’s explanation of the nation’s GDP numbers:
And as can well be expected, a large majority of the tweets were about GST and the current state of the Indian economy:
There were Harry Potter jokes (only real heir of Salazar Slytherin will get these):
And even a Lion King reference:
And finally, this helpful individual had the perfect remedy to such tweets:
Well, turns out there was no deeper policy message hidden in those alphabet soups, and the tweets in question have now been deleted. However, the tweets remained in the cyberworld for a good few hours, enough for tweeple to poke fun.
A few well-informed individuals likened it to US President Donald Trump’s infamous ‘Covfefe’ Tweet:
Ministry of Finance, Covfefe moment! pic.twitter.com/6zoqtNqDQ0
— Elliot Alderson (@fsociety_in) October 20, 2017
Our Ministry of Finance just went #Covfefe, folks. Our economy is in safe hands. pic.twitter.com/KTuw5G8K6l — Amit Chuha (@AmitChuha) October 20, 2017
This is huge! Donald Trump has access to MoF Twitter. pic.twitter.com/jIkdgsWMUh
— Banā de Lohagarh (@kamleshksingh) October 20, 2017
Others termed it the government’s explanation of the nation’s GDP numbers:
Is this the new formula by@arunjaitley to determine indias GDP ? pic.twitter.com/DvLmQzeokn — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) October 20, 2017
Thank you for explaining the growth of GDP in one word. pic.twitter.com/yirphYAFeh
— Encounter (@Shahcarsm) October 20, 2017
And as can well be expected, a large majority of the tweets were about GST and the current state of the Indian economy:
Arun Jaitley explaining the economic condition of India. pic.twitter.com/A945HYrwFZ — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) October 20, 2017
The Quoted tweet makes as much sense as Finance Ministers Policies https://t.co/5WPY5M4kUH
— Joy (@Joydas) October 20, 2017
Public: Jaitley Ji, Modi ji has said that he has nothing to do with GST and it is all your mess to clean up. Jaitley ji: pic.twitter.com/swrUZVhjA5 — Pyaar Se Mario (@SquareGas) October 20, 2017
Ministry Of Finance describing the economy of India post GST and Demonetization. pic.twitter.com/4uzP3X2wEk
— Abhishek Pratap (@Abhi5hekk) October 20, 2017
SMART. To prevent misinterpretation of key policies, the Ministry of Finance will tweet in a language that cannot be misinterpreted. #MoF pic.twitter.com/qCz70PfoxY — Banā de Lohagarh (@kamleshksingh) October 20, 2017
There were Harry Potter jokes (only real heir of Salazar Slytherin will get these):
Turns out Ministry of Finance is from House Slytherin.
KNEW IT! pic.twitter.com/0bzUyLNhkh
— Ahinsa (@MauveMemory) October 20, 2017
namo govt trynna open the chamber of secrets now https://t.co/6vGVEwHh2x — glistening (@4ngery) October 20, 2017
And even a Lion King reference:
Why has Arun Jaitley replied with the lyrics to "In The Jungle, The Mighty Jungle"? pic.twitter.com/dnOtasvJk4
— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) October 20, 2017
And finally, this helpful individual had the perfect remedy to such tweets:
Dear @FinMinIndia, please connect your Aadhaar number to your Twitter handle to be able to continue tweeting sensibly. pic.twitter.com/1ImYDTNejY — Karthik (@beastoftraal) October 20, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AB de Villiers Pips Kohli as Top ODI Batsman; Hasan Ali No. 1 Bowler
- These Adorable Pictures of Karan Johar's Kids Yash And Roohi Will Make Your Day
- Secret Superstar Is More Than Just a Story of Dreams and Passion, Here's Why
- AR Rahman Took Around 1,000 Auditions For Upcoming Film 99 Songs
- Diwali 2017: Gift Yourself A Healthier & Longer Life This Festive Season