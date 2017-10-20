Finance Ministry Twitter Handle has Cryptic Responses To Our Tweets, But Twitter is Being Super-Helpful



Ministry of Finance, Covfefe moment! pic.twitter.com/6zoqtNqDQ0

— Elliot Alderson (@fsociety_in) October 20, 2017

Our Ministry of Finance just went #Covfefe, folks. Our economy is in safe hands. pic.twitter.com/KTuw5G8K6l — Amit Chuha (@AmitChuha) October 20, 2017



This is huge! Donald Trump has access to MoF Twitter. pic.twitter.com/jIkdgsWMUh

— Banā de Lohagarh (@kamleshksingh) October 20, 2017

Is this the new formula by@arunjaitley to determine indias GDP ? pic.twitter.com/DvLmQzeokn — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@vinaydokania) October 20, 2017



Thank you for explaining the growth of GDP in one word. pic.twitter.com/yirphYAFeh

— Encounter (@Shahcarsm) October 20, 2017

Arun Jaitley explaining the economic condition of India. pic.twitter.com/A945HYrwFZ — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) October 20, 2017



The Quoted tweet makes as much sense as Finance Ministers Policies https://t.co/5WPY5M4kUH

— Joy (@Joydas) October 20, 2017

Public: Jaitley Ji, Modi ji has said that he has nothing to do with GST and it is all your mess to clean up. Jaitley ji: pic.twitter.com/swrUZVhjA5 — Pyaar Se Mario (@SquareGas) October 20, 2017



Ministry Of Finance describing the economy of India post GST and Demonetization. pic.twitter.com/4uzP3X2wEk

— Abhishek Pratap (@Abhi5hekk) October 20, 2017

SMART. To prevent misinterpretation of key policies, the Ministry of Finance will tweet in a language that cannot be misinterpreted. #MoF pic.twitter.com/qCz70PfoxY — Banā de Lohagarh (@kamleshksingh) October 20, 2017



Turns out Ministry of Finance is from House Slytherin.

KNEW IT! pic.twitter.com/0bzUyLNhkh

— Ahinsa (@MauveMemory) October 20, 2017

namo govt trynna open the chamber of secrets now https://t.co/6vGVEwHh2x — glistening (@4ngery) October 20, 2017



Why has Arun Jaitley replied with the lyrics to "In The Jungle, The Mighty Jungle"? pic.twitter.com/dnOtasvJk4

— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) October 20, 2017

Dear @FinMinIndia, please connect your Aadhaar number to your Twitter handle to be able to continue tweeting sensibly. pic.twitter.com/1ImYDTNejY — Karthik (@beastoftraal) October 20, 2017

FINANCIAL jargons can at times confuse even those well-versed in money matters. So when the official (blue tick and all) handle of the Ministry of Finance replied to CNN-News18’s tweets with responses that read ‘Sawa we h we s see see’ and ‘Ess’, our social media team scrambled to make sense of it all.Well, turns out there was no deeper policy message hidden in those alphabet soups, and the tweets in question have now been deleted. However, the tweets remained in the cyberworld for a good few hours, enough for tweeple to poke fun.A few well-informed individuals likened it to US President Donald Trump’s infamous ‘Covfefe’ Tweet:Others termed it the government’s explanation of the nation’s GDP numbers:And as can well be expected, a large majority of the tweets were about GST and the current state of the Indian economy:There were Harry Potter jokes (only real heir of Salazar Slytherin will get these):And even a Lion King reference:And finally, this helpful individual had the perfect remedy to such tweets: