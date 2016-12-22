First Pictures Of Kareena-Saif's Baby Taimur Ali Khan Are Going Viral

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan were on Tuesday blessed with a baby boy, whom they have named Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Kareena, daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, delivered the baby on Tuesday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

As soon as the news broke, social media users as well as celebrities including Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor sent out congratulatory messages for the new parents.

A statement released on behalf of the actors read: "We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on December 20, 2016. "We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last nine months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all...With love, Saif and Kareena."

Taimur, which in Persian language means iron, has already been dubbed as "mini Nawab" by film fraternity members.

And we got our hands on the first pictures of the 'sabse chote nawab' of the Pataudi family and they are adorable.

These pictures were tweeted out by @iFaridoon which is a verified Twitter account. News18.com has reached out to @iFaridoon to confirm and are still waiting for a reply.

Kareena and Saif, who have worked together in films like Tashan, Kurbaan, Agent Vinod, LOC Kargil and Omkara, got married in October 2012.

With input from IANS.