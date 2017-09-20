Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal Festive Sale Begins, Social Media Not So Interested



Have you ever saved ₹9.72 crore on an online deal? Clearly, this is the mother of all discounts!



Kudos to @amazonIN & @Aeropostale pic.twitter.com/PeCoIWtxVh

— Sanil (@thedarkrebel) September 20, 2017



Hey @Flipkart dont u think u r cheating consumer by raising prices during the sale(the scrnshot is of tdy 9pm n now after sale began @12am) pic.twitter.com/58lvJwcxjg



— TechToZ (@revanth198) September 19, 2017





Flipkart is growing with an objective of cheating more consumers. Be aware, I have just suffered a setback at their hands.

— P R DASH (@bulakijane) September 20, 2017



#Amazon @amazonIN Cheating people no good buisness. This phone was always of https://t.co/ywEXVKHiY6 in your website. When it became 29.500. pic.twitter.com/k3xdxpqlbC



— theGueverra (@theGueverra) September 20, 2017





Got a new #Oneplus5. The phone keeps on rebooting, @amazonIN isn't taking responsibility, no returns, not happy with the support @oneplus



— Jedidiah D (@jedidiahdj) September 20, 2017





@Flipkart @amazonIN Samsung has officially reduced price of galaxy s8 to 53900, why it's not updated on your website, @SamsungMobileIN pic.twitter.com/U5l0XiUhDR

— Ashish poddar (@Ashishpoddar200) September 20, 2017

As the festive season begins, online retailers - Flipkart and Snapdeal – opened their yearly sale from midnight. Flipkart and Myntra’s ‘Big Billion Days’ sale will run for five days, until September 24, and Snapdeal’s Unbox Diwali Sale will stay open for six days, until September 25.World’s largest e-commerce retailer Amazon also started the preview of ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale exclusively for its Prime users from midnight, however, Amazon’s sale will be opened for all from September 21 and continue until September 24.While tracking social media activity on the ongoing online shopping festivals at 12 pm, we found that unlike previous years, none of the sales made it to the top trends list either on Twitter or Facebook. It was an unusual sight on Twitter and Facebook, to have very few posts with the following hashtags - #TheBigBillionDays (Flipkart) and #KaroMilkeTayyari (Amazon).During the previous sales, either the name of the sale or price of a particular product used to trend on Twitter or Facebook, that is missing from trends list until now.This could be an indicator that online shopping festivals have lost steam and is failing to garner much interest from the public.Additionally, e-retailers aggressively market their shopping festival hashtags through hired social media marketing agencies, because of which it becomes the top trend. However, with not much happening this time, it could be taken as a signal that Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal are tight on their marketing budget, owing to significant drop in their earnings.Meanwhile, we went through some of the tweets, and found that people have put up posts accusing the retailers of either trying to ‘cheat’ shoppers or providing no support for defective products.It must be noted that this is just Day 1 of the shopping festival and chances are there that it might start buzzing on social media platforms in days to come.The retailers are offering attractive deals across several categories, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, large appliances, baby products, clothing and accessories, beauty products, home and kitchen products, furniture and stationery products.Shoppers, who have an old electronic device or appliance, and are looking to replace it, can opt for an exchange offer. Additionally, several banks such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India have tied up with these shopping portals and are offering additional discounts for using their credit/debit cards across categories.CNN-News18 wishes all Happy Shopping this festive season!