From John Cena To Sushma Swaraj, Here's How Our Beloved Stars Wished Us Happy Diwali

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday that on the auspicious occasion of Diwali India will grant medical visa in all deserving cases that are pending.

Anurag Verma

Updated:October 19, 2017, 2:16 PM IST
Photo credits: L to R : John Cena, Twitter | PTI | Virat Kohli/ Instagram
It's that time of the year again when people from all walks of life let their work take a back seat to make sure they spend enough time with family and friends. Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated across India and abroad with immense splendor and grandeur. Marked across five days, one gets to witness different varieties of diyas, fireworks, sumptuous food delicacies and varied puja styles.

As much as it's about getting together with loved ones, this festival also marks the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.
As the world gears up for the big day, here's how our beloved ministers, cricketers, actors wished Happy Diwali to those celebrating.




































































