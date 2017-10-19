From John Cena To Sushma Swaraj, Here's How Our Beloved Stars Wished Us Happy Diwali
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday that on the auspicious occasion of Diwali India will grant medical visa in all deserving cases that are pending.
As much as it's about getting together with loved ones, this festival also marks the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.
As the world gears up for the big day, here's how our beloved ministers, cricketers, actors wished Happy Diwali to those celebrating.
On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, India will grant medical Visa in all deserving cases pending today. @IndiainPakistan— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 19, 2017
Happy Diwali my lovelies. May all the good in you take over the evil 🙏🏻Be safe and bright :) ❤🎉 pic.twitter.com/ASA8eq2LCg— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) October 19, 2017
Happy #Diwali! May the festival of lights spread love, peace & prosperity to all! #ShotoniPhone by @prashvish pic.twitter.com/Ax8NLXPzzM— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 19, 2017
Been head down the last couple of weeks but wanted to take a moment and wish everyone a Happy #Diwali! @WWE @WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/W86ZBZOMuj— John Cena (@JohnCena) October 19, 2017
Let the lights continue to shine bright for the rest of the year. Love and success to all! #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/xybJrVsJXF— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 19, 2017
"If light is in your heart, you will find your way home." #Rumi #HappyDiwali— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 19, 2017
May Maa Lakshmi bless you with happiness and prosperity. Jai Lakshmi Mata ! #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/MURU1jVTjW— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 19, 2017
This Diwali, let's change things up. 😇🙏 #HappyDiwali #FestivalOfLights #StayWrogn pic.twitter.com/8YoYsXY4rF— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 18, 2017
Have a safe and awesome Diwali everyone...— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) October 18, 2017
And please say No to loud crackers!! 🎊🎉😙#SunnyLeone #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/Nz1vnz4IqE
Wishing u all a very #HappyDiwali. May all your lives be full of light,love and happiness. Stay safe and be kind to all kinds. Lots of love.— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) October 18, 2017
T 2585 - To all .. for all ; सब के लिए .. सबों के लिए pic.twitter.com/vTJROKnp6X— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 19, 2017
इस दिवाली कम से कम एक दिया सेना के नाम जलाये...याद रखिये वोह है तोह हम है! आप सभी को दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं 🙏🏻 https://t.co/7Ne7GOsRnu— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 19, 2017
Buy Diyas from such hardworking people on the streets, let's not bargain and make their Diwali worth celebrating.#HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/6BKm67Rarj— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 18, 2017
#HappyDiwali to all our fans celebrating the festival of lights! pic.twitter.com/2K4nfByTKD— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 19, 2017
#HappyDiwali to all the Blues who are celebrating today! pic.twitter.com/cXHNluqOre— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 19, 2017
Wishing you all lots of happiness, family time and laughter this Diwali.— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 19, 2017
Let’s splurge on food n not fire ! #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/SBGI632Z1P
Wishing you all endless laughter, happiness, peace, prosperity & all things awesome. Happy Diwali! ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/wP9pcauFf6— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 19, 2017
Wish you all a very fun, very safe, prosperous and a happy #Diwali pic.twitter.com/d0iFhIvIQv— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) October 19, 2017
Here’s wishing you and your family a very happy Diwali.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 19, 2017
Wish you all a very Happy Diwali! May your house & life be filled with joy, colour, love, health & success! From our family to yours! #shotoniPhone8Plus pic.twitter.com/PEyr2v6nUL— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 19, 2017
Wish you a happy and healthy #Diwali!— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 18, 2017
Stay safe and #green this Diwali and keep our cities pollution free! #HappyDiwali #GoGreen #nocrackers
Happiness always to all... #HappyDiwali— Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) October 19, 2017
