From John Cena To Sushma Swaraj, Here's How Our Beloved Stars Wished Us Happy Diwali

On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, India will grant medical Visa in all deserving cases pending today. @IndiainPakistan — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 19, 2017

Happy Diwali my lovelies. May all the good in you take over the evil 🙏🏻Be safe and bright :) ❤🎉 pic.twitter.com/ASA8eq2LCg — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) October 19, 2017

Been head down the last couple of weeks but wanted to take a moment and wish everyone a Happy #Diwali! @WWE @WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/W86ZBZOMuj — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 19, 2017

Let the lights continue to shine bright for the rest of the year. Love and success to all! #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/xybJrVsJXF — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 19, 2017

"If light is in your heart, you will find your way home." #Rumi #HappyDiwali — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 19, 2017

May Maa Lakshmi bless you with happiness and prosperity. Jai Lakshmi Mata ! #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/MURU1jVTjW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 19, 2017

Have a safe and awesome Diwali everyone...

And please say No to loud crackers!! 🎊🎉😙#SunnyLeone #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/Nz1vnz4IqE — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) October 18, 2017

Wishing u all a very #HappyDiwali. May all your lives be full of light,love and happiness. Stay safe and be kind to all kinds. Lots of love. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) October 18, 2017

T 2585 - To all .. for all ; सब के लिए .. सबों के लिए pic.twitter.com/vTJROKnp6X — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 19, 2017

इस दिवाली कम से कम एक दिया सेना के नाम जलाये...याद रखिये वोह है तोह हम है! आप सभी को दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं 🙏🏻 https://t.co/7Ne7GOsRnu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 19, 2017

Buy Diyas from such hardworking people on the streets, let's not bargain and make their Diwali worth celebrating.#HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/6BKm67Rarj — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 18, 2017

#HappyDiwali to all our fans celebrating the festival of lights! pic.twitter.com/2K4nfByTKD — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 19, 2017

#HappyDiwali to all the Blues who are celebrating today! pic.twitter.com/cXHNluqOre — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 19, 2017

Wishing you all lots of happiness, family time and laughter this Diwali.

Let’s splurge on food n not fire ! #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/SBGI632Z1P — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 19, 2017

Wishing you all endless laughter, happiness, peace, prosperity & all things awesome. Happy Diwali! ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/wP9pcauFf6 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 19, 2017

Wish you all a very fun, very safe, prosperous and a happy #Diwali pic.twitter.com/d0iFhIvIQv — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) October 19, 2017

Here’s wishing you and your family a very happy Diwali. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 19, 2017

Wish you all a very Happy Diwali! May your house & life be filled with joy, colour, love, health & success! From our family to yours! #shotoniPhone8Plus pic.twitter.com/PEyr2v6nUL — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 19, 2017

Wish you a happy and healthy #Diwali!

Stay safe and #green this Diwali and keep our cities pollution free! #HappyDiwali #GoGreen #nocrackers — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 18, 2017

Happiness always to all... #HappyDiwali — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) October 19, 2017

It's that time of the year again when people from all walks of life let their work take a back seat to make sure they spend enough time with family and friends. Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated across India and abroad with immense splendor and grandeur. Marked across five days, one gets to witness different varieties of diyas, fireworks, sumptuous food delicacies and varied puja styles.As much as it's about getting together with loved ones, this festival also marks the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.As the world gears up for the big day, here's how our beloved ministers, cricketers, actors wished Happy Diwali to those celebrating.