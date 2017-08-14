GoT Season 7, Ep 5: Of Meetings, Reunions, Dialogues & What They Mean

With very few episodes left for the long wait to watch the Game of Thrones finale next year, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in turning the penultimate season of one of the most popular television series into bigger and better and piquing audience's curiosity in the run up to the final few episodes of this season. Unlike the last episode 'The Spoils Of War', episode 5 of GoT season 7 titled 'Eastwatch' was more ice than fire.After last week's cataclysmic battle which left most of the Lannister army, the gold wagons and everything else in Highgarden in ruins, the audiences were curious to know if Jaime was still alive. So, the episode began with Ser Bronn emerging from the ocean with Jaime Lannister who was seen drowning, due to the weight of his gold armour, in the last sequence of episode 4.The two follow it up with a quick conversation where Jaime seems a little stressed about the war ahead after what he saw the dragons could do. In his conversation with Bronn he express his deep concern if Daenerys decides to use all her of her fully-grown dragons in the war. The expression on his face gives it all away. He is unsure if they should fight the war, unsure if they will win and most certainly unsure if Cersei is going to like this news at all.In fact, with Bronn admitting that his partnership will end with the dragons attacking the King's Landing, it seems like the Lannisters will have a tough time convincing people that they stand a chance against the dragons.Next we see the Breaker of Chains and the Mother of Dragons Daenerys speaking to the soldiers who survived the bloody battle at Highgarden. She tries to convince them that she isn't as cruel and ruthless as Cersei Lannister tells them she doesn't intend to kill and destroy instead only wants to make the world a better place by working with them together. She gives them a fair chance to bend the knee or prepare to die. While most soldiers bend the knee and join her ranks Randyll Tarly and his son Dickon Tarly refuse to do so and face the consequences.Unexpectedly and unlike the Daenerys we have seen through the six season, this time the mother of dragons ignores Tyrion's wise words to put Dickon Tarly in a cell and save a great House from being wiped off, and instead pronounces death sentence for the Tarlys. She sets the two ablaze as her child Drogon spits fire on her command. This only goes on to to show that Daenerys isn't going to stop until she has the Iron Throne.Jaime returns to King's Landing and meets with his sister and love interest Cersei. While she tells him that they can buy mercenaries with the Tyrell gold and the Iron Bank's assistance, Jaime explains how unintelligent the idea of going to war would be with Daenerys owning three full-grown dragons and the Dothraki army who were fully prepared and equipped to beat any army.Jaime, expressing his fear of losing the war, of being unsure of the idea of going to war, only goes on to show that Daenerys has successfully instilled a deep fear in him which might lead him to abandon his sister later on. He almost seems convinced that this isn't a war that they (Lannisters) can win.Jaime also divulges to Cersei that it was Lady Olenna Tyrell that killed their son Joffrey and Tyrion had nothing to do with it. Consequently, Cersei tells Jaime that she shouldn't have listened to him (to not brutally kill Lady Olenna). Probably, a hint that in the episodes to come, Cersei is going to go by what she thinks must be done to save the House, maintain her position as Queen and win the war.Jon's meeting with Drogon leaves Daenerys shocked and speechless at the same time. She doesn't speak of it, but the expression on her face says it all. Jon remains unharmed even when he touches Drogon and that's probably because he senses all the Targaryen blood running in Jon's veins and therefore leaves him unhurt.This might just be what we all have been waiting for. Jon's true identity might be revealed in the coming episodes and we might get to see the King in the North riding one of those gorgeous beasts soon enough. We also get to see a glimpse of the gentle and kind Daenerys once again, the one who raised the dragons as her children.Jorah Mormont returns to serve his queen. At Winterfell, Brandon Stark sees the Army of the Dead walking towards Eastwatch and decides to send ravens and warn everyone. At the citadel, the Archmaester finds it difficult to believe that a cripple boy could see the Army of the Dead marching towards The Wall but upon Sam's intervention he decides to write back to Maester Wolkon at Winterfell and find out the truth.Now, this can be of grave importance since Archmaesters, who are trusted and believed in Westeros, aren't fully convinced that there exists an Army of the Dead. Therefore, the delay in conveying the information to the Lords in Westeros to prepare themselves for a battle with the Night King and the Army of the Dead, could have grave consequences.Back in Dragonstone, Varys tells Tyrion that he must find a way to make Daenerys listen to him lest the mother of dragons would become like her father the Mad King.Jon receives news from Winterfell. He now knows that both Arya and Bran are alive and he also knows that the Army of the Dead are walking towards Eastwatch. With Jon revealing the threat faced by them, Tyrion proposes that they must convince Cersei that the Army of the Dead is real and ask her to jointly face the dead with all others. He proposes that they can do so by presenting one of the soldiers from the Army of the Dead before Cersei so that she knows that the threat is for real and they that it is inevitable that they all rally together to save themselves.Jorah and Jon decide to leave to capture a soldier from the Army of the Dead. Here, Daenerys does not approve of Jon leaving Dragonstone to which the King in the North replies by saying that he doesn't need her permission, that he is a king and that he has decided to go North. Jon's conversation with Daenerys at this point of time will set the pace and backdrop for what will happen ahead. He asks Daenerys to trust in a 'stranger' like he trusted in her, a complete stranger, and come all the way to Dragonstone to meet her despite the Lords in the north not approving of his decision. After a few moments of though, Daenerys agrees.This might serve as the key to an alliance between the two, Daenerys and Jon, later.Here, we also see an attempt by Tyrion to save his family (Lannisters), something that we saw in him in the last episode as well when he wants Jaime to run for his life. Probably, Daenerys was right when she says that he actually doesn't want his family harmed. But there's also a strong fan theory that says Tyrion is the third Targaryen. Whether or not he will betray Daenerys is something we will have to wait and watch.In Winterfell, we see trouble brewing between the two Stark sisters. Arya seems a little less convinced with the way Sansa deals with the Lords in the North and doubts her sister's intentions. She seems unsure about Sansa's intentions to maintain her position as Lady of Winterfell and to claim the throne. There's lack of trust between the two.Ser Davos smuggles Tyrion to King's Landing. While Tyrion meets with Jaime with the help of Bronn, Davos meets with Gendry at Flea Bottom (Robert Baratheon's bastard son - a character who was last seen in the finale of season three when he rowed away from Dragonstone).Gendry's return could be of great importance in the later episodes as he is the only Baratheon who managed to escape and survive after the gold cloaks killed all the other Baratheon bastards earlier in the show. He says to Ser Davos at Flea Bottom that he has been 'getting ready', probably a hint that he will take his revenge from the Lannisters and might as well have a claim to to the throne like several others.Jaime tells Cersei that he met with Tyrion who conveyed that Daenerys wants to meet to discuss an armistice. He explains to Cersei that Daenerys wants truce because an army of dead men is marching on the Seven Kingdoms. During their conversation, Jaime learns that the meeting between Tyrion and him was arranged with Cersei's full knowledge. Here, we see Cersei planning something big for the battle ahead. An immediate accommodation with Daenerys will make way for a bigger, bloodier battle ahead. Her repeated reference to how they must fight how their father Tywin Lannister fought battles, is proof enough that she will not give up and fight till the end.Jaime also learns that Cersei is pregnant with their child. And this time Cersei plans to tell the world the true identity of their yet-to-be-born child.Now, this will certainly have a lot of repercussions. If at all Cersei tells the world the truth about her relationship with Jaime, all her claims to the Iron Throne will be dismissed once and for all and Gendry might have a stronger claim to the throne, above anyone else. Also, for a pregnant lady to be fighting a war, seems a rather bold decision, isn't it? Or it might be a trick to keep Jaime on her side, since all the transformations that we have seen in Jaime over all these years, it wouldn't be surprising to see him betray Cersei for the return of peace to the Seven Kingdoms.Gendry joins Jon at Dragonstone and consequently convinces him to allow him to join the party in search for the dead soldier north of The Wall. Later, Jon, Jorah, Gendry and others leave from Dragonstone to accomplish their task at hand.At the Citadel, in a casual conversation between Gilly and Sam, the former discovers the truth about Jon's identity (although none of them are aware of it). Gilly reveals that the High Septon Maynard wrote in one of his records that he 'issued an annulment for Prince Rhaegar and re-married him to someone else at the same time in a secret ceremony in Dorne'.This revelation by Gilly means that Daenerys's brother, Rhaegar, annulled his marriage to remarry Lyanna Stark, Jon Snow’s mother. This makes Jon's claim to the Iron Throne stronger and better than Daenerys'.Later, Sam gives up his ambition of being a maester and leaves the Citadel along with Gilly and their son. Of course, we knew he has a bigger role to play.Back in Winterfell, Littlefinger, who was looking for an opportunity to turn the game around, gets one when he sees tension brewing between the two Stark sisters. To turn the situation to his advantage, he leaves a scroll in his chamber which Arya recovers. She reads the scroll with the Baratheon seal, written by Sansa to her brother Robb Stark, asking him to bend the knee and accept Joffrey as the King. This further adds to the tension which we already witnessed between the two sisters in the beginning of the episode.Towards the conclusion of the episode, we see Jon, Tormund, The Brotherhood, The Hound, Jorah Mormont, Gendry all set to go beyond The Wall in search of one dead soldier in order to convince both Cersei and Daenerys to provide men to fight against the Army of the Dead.