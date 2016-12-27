George Michael Starred In An Early Version Of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

Late singer George Michael featured in an early version of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, the hit segment of The Late Late Show.

Corden opened up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this year about the origins of the segment, and revealed it all began in a 2011 skit for the British charity Comic Relief.

In the video, Corden played his Gavin and Stacey persona while driving around with the late singer, reports eonline.com.

"My original idea was to pick George Michael up from prison in a car," Corden said.

"And then we realised, 'Maybe we'll lose the prison, but what if there's still some fun for me and George to be in the car and we'll sing some Wham! songs?'"

The segment opened with Corden telling the late singer he couldn't attend Comic Relief. "Why can't I come to Comic Relief?" an angry Michael asked.

"Because you're a joke, George!" Corden snapped.

"It's embarrassing! I can't walk into Comic Relief with you. Comic Relief is about helping people like you! Don't put your sad face on. We'll just listen to some music."

Like the subsequent segments, Corden turned on the radio to find a Wham! song. "I'm your man" began to play, so Corden started singing along to the radio. A few seconds later, a sad Michael got over his pretend bad mood and joined Corden to finish belting out the tune.

Corden was one of many stars to pay tribute to the late star on social media on Sunday after news broke that he had passed away at age 53.