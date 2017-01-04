German Man's Front Door Walled Up Overnight
(Photo: Reuters/Representative Image)
Police say a man in western Germany ran into a wall, literally, as he opened his front door to leave the house earlier this week.
The man was heading out of his house in Mainhausen, near Frankfurt, on Monday morning but found that unknown perpetrators had — it seems quietly and without attracting anyone's attention — built a wall in the doorway during the night. He had to tear down the wall to leave.
A police statement said the man "must have felt like a Berliner in August 1961," referring to East Germany's unannounced sealing of its border with the Berlin Wall.
Police spokesman Ingbert Zacharias told news agency dpa late Tuesday that officers don't know whether a prank, a dare or an act of revenge was behind the wall.
From Our Network
Recommended For You
- Digital UnlockedGoogle India Announces Free Digital Training For Small Businesses
- MASTER HUMBLEDRoger Federer Shocked by Little Known Zverev at Hopman Cup
- Ultra CoolAsus Zenfone 3 Ultra Review: A Sensible Captain America in a Hulk's Body
- 'little' magicianLionel Messi: Unseen Footage From Barcelona Youth Academy Days
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special