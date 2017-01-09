We Bet You Haven't Seen These Crazy Moments From The Golden Globes Awards
(Photo: Reuters)
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone-starrer musical comedy La La Land clinched as many as seven honours at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, where celebrities including the legendary actress Meryl Streep took a dig at President-elect Donald Trump. Actress Priyanka Chopra made a glittering debut at the gala as a presenter.
Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the awards show -- organised by Hollywood Foreign Press Association -- took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday night.
And while the world of internet has been flooded with pictures and videos from the awards night, we bet you haven't seen some of these crazy moments captured on camera and shared on Instagram by various users. Take a look.
J'adooooooore 😊#goldenglobes #Repost @ahlanmagazine with @repostapp ・・・ The best part of the #GoldenGlobes - the opening number! Jimmy Fallon performed with loads of stars including #NicoleKidman #AmyAdams #JohnTravolta, #KitHarrington #JustinTimberlake #RyanReynolds and more - here's a tiny taster... ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Sofia Vergara and Priyanka Chopra, the perfect Golden Globes twins.
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder at the Golden Globes 2017 after party.
Time for a kiss? #NikkiReed and #IanSomerhalder at the #InStyle and #WarnerBros #GoldenGlobes2017 after party! Head to iamTamara.com for our coverage of the awards! 👘🕴🎟🎬🏆 ____________________________________________________ #IamTamara @iansomerhalder @iamnikkireed @instylemagazine #InStyleGlobes #InStyleOffCamera @marklphoto #GoldenGlobes #thegoldenglobes #losangeles #goldenglobes2017 #thegoldenglobes2017 #awardseason #redcarpet #DubaiBlog #DubaiBlogger #saudiblog #saudiblogger #fashionblog #fashionblogger #fashion #travelblogger #luxuryblog #luxuryblogger #awards #afterparty
Tracee Ellis Ross dedicated her Golden Globes win to 'women, women of color and colorful people'.
The golden girl Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet at Golden Globes Awards.
The golden girl #PriyankaChopra on the red carpet at "golden globes awards 2017" ❤️😻 - الديڤا #بريانكا_تشوبرا على الرد كاربت في حفل الجوائز العالمي "قولدن قلوبز ٢٠١١٧" ❤️😻 - اليوم طالعه اوووفر جميله صح اوجع واكرر حركاتها ع الرد كاربت تنوووووكل جعل محد يتدلع غيرج🔥 - - #queenofbollywood#queenofhearts#Bollywood#queenpri#goldenglobes
Nina Dobrev made this man's night.
Diane Kruger making a cosmic entrance at the Golden Globe's after party.
Priyanka slays the red carpet in this golden number.
Queen of bollywood Deepika Padukone slaying it in a Ralph Lauren outfit.
With input from IANS.
