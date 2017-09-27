Google Celebrates Its 19th Birthday With A Surprise Doodle

World’s most reliable and widely used search engine Google turned 19 on Wednesday. Google, as part of its 19th birthday celebrations, has rolled out an exciting interactive Doodle.The Doodle allows users to play 19 games on the Google homepage through a spinner. The 19 games are the ones that Google had used in its previous Doodles and assembled them all in one spinner.By spinning the wheel, a user can play the games and fiddle with the past Doodles. The spinner comprises of games like – Pac Man, Birthday Pinata, Hallowe’en Spells, Cricket cricket.The Google birthday Doodle spinner also has a quiz that the search engine came up with on Earth Day – The Earth Day quiz.Apart from games, the spinner also has interactive Doodles that celebrated the birthdays of prominent scientists, musicians, and others.The search giant currently serves 4.5 billion users across 160 countries, allowing searches in 123 different languages.Over the last 19 years, Google has grown to become one of the biggest technology companies in the world.It must be noted that the selection of September 27 as Google's birthday is one of convenience than the actual date when the company was founded.Google celebrated September 7 (the day when the company was incorporated) as its birthday till 2005. In 2005 Google changed the date to September 27 to make it coincide with the announcement of the record number of pages that the search engine was indexing.So, what are you waiting for? Just go to the Google homepage and start spinning their 19th birthday wheel.