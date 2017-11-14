Google Doodle Celebrates 131 Years Of Iconic Punching Machine

Related Stories Google Celebrates Its 19th Birthday With A Surprise Doodle

The iconic punching machine, an office, school, and college staple for many generations, turned 131 years old on Tuesday.Invented by Friedrich Soennecken, Soennecken filed a patent for the hole puncher or Papierlocher für Sammelmappen (paper hole maker for binding) on 14 November 1886.Son of a blacksmith, Soennecken invented the hole puncher, along with a binder, and a special nib for ink pens that was suitable for calligraphy.A hole puncher provides a simple solution to organise documents by punching holes in sheets of paper often for the purpose of collecting the sheets in a binder or folder. A typical hole punch has a long lever which is used to push a bladed cylinder straight through a number of sheets of paper.