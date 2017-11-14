Google Doodle Celebrates 131 Years Of Iconic Punching Machine
An office staple, Google celebrated 131 anniversary of the iconic punching machine.
An office staple, Google celebrated 131 anniversary of the iconic punching machine.
The iconic punching machine, an office, school, and college staple for many generations, turned 131 years old on Tuesday.
Invented by Friedrich Soennecken, Soennecken filed a patent for the hole puncher or Papierlocher für Sammelmappen (paper hole maker for binding) on 14 November 1886.
Son of a blacksmith, Soennecken invented the hole puncher, along with a binder, and a special nib for ink pens that was suitable for calligraphy.
A hole puncher provides a simple solution to organise documents by punching holes in sheets of paper often for the purpose of collecting the sheets in a binder or folder. A typical hole punch has a long lever which is used to push a bladed cylinder straight through a number of sheets of paper.
World’s most reliable and widely used search engine Google turned 19 couple months ago. Google has been making interactive Doodles that celebrate the birthdays of prominent scientists, musicians, and others.
The search giant currently serves 4.5 billion users across 160 countries, allowing searches in 123 different languages.
Over the last 19 years, Google has grown to become one of the biggest technology companies in the world.
Invented by Friedrich Soennecken, Soennecken filed a patent for the hole puncher or Papierlocher für Sammelmappen (paper hole maker for binding) on 14 November 1886.
Son of a blacksmith, Soennecken invented the hole puncher, along with a binder, and a special nib for ink pens that was suitable for calligraphy.
A hole puncher provides a simple solution to organise documents by punching holes in sheets of paper often for the purpose of collecting the sheets in a binder or folder. A typical hole punch has a long lever which is used to push a bladed cylinder straight through a number of sheets of paper.
World’s most reliable and widely used search engine Google turned 19 couple months ago. Google has been making interactive Doodles that celebrate the birthdays of prominent scientists, musicians, and others.
The search giant currently serves 4.5 billion users across 160 countries, allowing searches in 123 different languages.
Over the last 19 years, Google has grown to become one of the biggest technology companies in the world.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Lauded for Spreading Social Messages to Masses
- Sidharth Malhotra Says Live-in Relationships Can Be As Intimate as Marriage
- Jelena Dokic: Father Physically, Verbally, Emotionally Abused Her
- Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi to Release on May 25; Read Why Karan Johar is so Excited
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know