GST On Khakhra Reduced From 12% to 5% And People Aren't Amused

The thin cracker snack - khakhra - popular in Gujarat, became the centre of the discussion with many panning Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's move, while others simply stuck to cracking jokes around it.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 7, 2017, 10:46 AM IST
Photo credits: Reuters
Facing severe criticism over the implementation of Goods and Services Tax, the government on Friday announced a slew of measures to ease the concerns of traders, exporters and small business while slashing the rates on 27 items of common consumption, including roti, khakhra, namkeens, stationery, man-made yarn — with most of them brought to 5% category.

The tax rate on services, including government contracts involving large labour, job work services in relation to imitation jewellery, some food and food products has been reduced from 12 percent to 5 percent.




However, in the midst of all this, the thin cracker snack - khakhra, popular in Gujarat, became the centre of the discussion with many criticising Jaitely's move while others simply stuck to cracking jokes around it.




























































