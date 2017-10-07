GST On Khakhra Reduced From 12% to 5% And People Aren't Amused
The thin cracker snack - khakhra - popular in Gujarat, became the centre of the discussion with many panning Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's move, while others simply stuck to cracking jokes around it.
Photo credits: Reuters
The tax rate on services, including government contracts involving large labour, job work services in relation to imitation jewellery, some food and food products has been reduced from 12 percent to 5 percent.
Jaitley says #GST on khakra and unbranded snacks reduced from 12% to 5%. Tax on zari work, unbranded Ayurveda medicine reduced from 12 to 5% pic.twitter.com/8rrdxLXrJE— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 6, 2017
However, in the midst of all this, the thin cracker snack - khakhra, popular in Gujarat, became the centre of the discussion with many criticising Jaitely's move while others simply stuck to cracking jokes around it.
No Change in GST on Sanitary Napkins. But GST reduced on Khakhra. Because Gujarat Elections. Narendra Modi Govt has its Priorities— Joy (@Joydas) October 6, 2017
The FM makes a specific reference to Khakhra. That tells everything. It’s Gujarat Election that put the “Strong” PM’s tail between his legs https://t.co/lOIVwzkiKq— Joy (@Joydas) October 6, 2017
In case you're interested, GST on Khakra has been reduced from 12% to 5%. pic.twitter.com/ttMKBdmlZG— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) October 6, 2017
Ate too much Khakra 5% GST. Felt uneasy, went to Dr., charges were high, I asked why? he says Stethoscope, BP apparatus has 12% GST, really?— arvind swami (@thearvindswami) October 6, 2017
Which state produces max amnt of Khakhra? Which state is known for its Zari work? Which state has elections coming up in 2 months? My state. https://t.co/aR2PbVMMs7— Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) October 6, 2017
Massive unrest among Delhi people demanding reduction in GST on gol gappe after Jaitley reduced it on Khakhra... pic.twitter.com/Ub4NkvXaWt— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) October 6, 2017
Basically people will get GST relief on items that matter to them when their state has elections & the BJP worries enough about the results. https://t.co/n25TZt9idl— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 6, 2017
Gujarati people after GST on Khakhra reduced from 12% to 5% pic.twitter.com/jAKDWnz9zh— फकर Dexter (@Fucckeer) October 6, 2017
Am very pleased that the #GSTCouncil has reduced the tax on Khakhra.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 7, 2017
Shows that this government can deliver in crunch situations.
#આયા_પાછા_છેતરવા— Poly Sarkar (@polysmind) October 6, 2017
Arun Jaitley: GST on khakhra reduced to 5%
Reporter: What do you call Khakhra in English?
Arun Jaitley: Be serious... pic.twitter.com/pXi77B5ys6
India's Finance Minister makes a statement on Khakra. We've truly arrived in the league of powerful nations.— Anant Rangaswami (@AnantRangaswami) October 6, 2017
Gujaratis after GST on khakra reduced to 5% 😂 pic.twitter.com/bTdrvlJedw— Maithun (@Being_Humor) October 6, 2017
*Before Elections Promises*— Jet Lee (@Vishj05) October 6, 2017
[Other States]
Will give you free TV, mobile phones, electricity.
[Gujrat]
Will reduce price of Khakhra.
Real heroes don't exi-#GSTCouncilMeet pic.twitter.com/K4aOB5kIMI— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) October 6, 2017
So what GST on sanitary napkins has not been reduced? Use Khakhra instead, it's cheaper now.— Ram Subramanian (@VORdotcom) October 6, 2017
arun jaitley: lao khakra khilao— ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) October 6, 2017
wife: nahi lai mehnga ho gaya hai
arun jaitley: pic.twitter.com/fMzEah6Z2a
Bonanza ? It's Maha Bonanza idiots, it would bring a revolution in Indian automobile industry, Khakra is the best car. pic.twitter.com/jufUZ2W1If— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) October 6, 2017
Tax reduction for Khakra before #GujaratElections. Wonder what wrong did Thepla and Fafda do? No reduction for them? #GSTJumla— Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) October 6, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Stokes, Hales, Three More English Cricketers in Trouble
- India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan Practices Hard Ahead of T20I Series
- Chef Movie Review: Isn't Completely Derailed By Its Shortcomings
- Tu Hai Mera Sunday Movie Review: It's Worth Your Time
- Triple H in India to Finalise WWE Tour; Fans Welcome Him in Style