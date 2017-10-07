GST On Khakhra Reduced From 12% to 5% And People Aren't Amused

Jaitley says #GST on khakra and unbranded snacks reduced from 12% to 5%. Tax on zari work, unbranded Ayurveda medicine reduced from 12 to 5% pic.twitter.com/8rrdxLXrJE — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 6, 2017

No Change in GST on Sanitary Napkins. But GST reduced on Khakhra. Because Gujarat Elections. Narendra Modi Govt has its Priorities — Joy (@Joydas) October 6, 2017

The FM makes a specific reference to Khakhra. That tells everything. It’s Gujarat Election that put the “Strong” PM’s tail between his legs https://t.co/lOIVwzkiKq — Joy (@Joydas) October 6, 2017

In case you're interested, GST on Khakra has been reduced from 12% to 5%. pic.twitter.com/ttMKBdmlZG — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) October 6, 2017

Ate too much Khakra 5% GST. Felt uneasy, went to Dr., charges were high, I asked why? he says Stethoscope, BP apparatus has 12% GST, really? — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) October 6, 2017

Which state produces max amnt of Khakhra? Which state is known for its Zari work? Which state has elections coming up in 2 months? My state. https://t.co/aR2PbVMMs7 — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) October 6, 2017

Massive unrest among Delhi people demanding reduction in GST on gol gappe after Jaitley reduced it on Khakhra... pic.twitter.com/Ub4NkvXaWt — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) October 6, 2017

Basically people will get GST relief on items that matter to them when their state has elections & the BJP worries enough about the results. https://t.co/n25TZt9idl — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 6, 2017

Gujarati people after GST on Khakhra reduced from 12% to 5% pic.twitter.com/jAKDWnz9zh — फकर Dexter (@Fucckeer) October 6, 2017

Am very pleased that the #GSTCouncil has reduced the tax on Khakhra.

Shows that this government can deliver in crunch situations. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 7, 2017

#આયા_પાછા_છેતરવા

Arun Jaitley: GST on khakhra reduced to 5%

Reporter: What do you call Khakhra in English?



Arun Jaitley: Be serious... pic.twitter.com/pXi77B5ys6 — Poly Sarkar (@polysmind) October 6, 2017

India's Finance Minister makes a statement on Khakra. We've truly arrived in the league of powerful nations. — Anant Rangaswami (@AnantRangaswami) October 6, 2017

Gujaratis after GST on khakra reduced to 5% 😂 pic.twitter.com/bTdrvlJedw — Maithun (@Being_Humor) October 6, 2017

*Before Elections Promises*



[Other States]

Will give you free TV, mobile phones, electricity.



[Gujrat]

Will reduce price of Khakhra. — Jet Lee (@Vishj05) October 6, 2017

So what GST on sanitary napkins has not been reduced? Use Khakhra instead, it's cheaper now. — Ram Subramanian (@VORdotcom) October 6, 2017

arun jaitley: lao khakra khilao

wife: nahi lai mehnga ho gaya hai

arun jaitley: pic.twitter.com/fMzEah6Z2a — ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) October 6, 2017

Bonanza ? It's Maha Bonanza idiots, it would bring a revolution in Indian automobile industry, Khakra is the best car. pic.twitter.com/jufUZ2W1If — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) October 6, 2017

Tax reduction for Khakra before #GujaratElections. Wonder what wrong did Thepla and Fafda do? No reduction for them? #GSTJumla — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) October 6, 2017

Facing severe criticism over the implementation of Goods and Services Tax, the government on Friday announced a slew of measures to ease the concerns of traders, exporters and small business while slashing the rates on 27 items of common consumption, including roti, khakhra, namkeens, stationery, man-made yarn — with most of them brought to 5% category.The tax rate on services, including government contracts involving large labour, job work services in relation to imitation jewellery, some food and food products has been reduced from 12 percent to 5 percent.However, in the midst of all this, the thin cracker snack - khakhra, popular in Gujarat, became the centre of the discussion with many criticising Jaitely's move while others simply stuck to cracking jokes around it.