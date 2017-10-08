GST Tweeted ‘No’ And Now Twitterati Can’t Let it Go
To address people's queries, the government of India had launched an official Twitter handle @askGST_GoI, which responds promptly to any question asked of it.
(photo for representation, image: News18)
New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax, ever since its launch about three months ago, owing to its complexity, has left people confused.
To address people's queries, the government of India had launched an official Twitter handle @askGST_GoI, which responds promptly to any question asked of it.
On October 7, a Twitter user asked if the GST meant "Good and Simple Tax", something Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said.
However, it was the official response to the tweet that set the ball rolling for a laughter ride on Twitter. The tweet, which has been deleted now, read, "No".
Twitter users took notice of the tweet and went into a "meme-mode" at the expense of the new tax regime.
A Twitter user took a swipe at the social media manager of GST, saying, "When you hire a rickshawala as social media manager."
To address people's queries, the government of India had launched an official Twitter handle @askGST_GoI, which responds promptly to any question asked of it.
On October 7, a Twitter user asked if the GST meant "Good and Simple Tax", something Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said.
However, it was the official response to the tweet that set the ball rolling for a laughter ride on Twitter. The tweet, which has been deleted now, read, "No".
Twitter users took notice of the tweet and went into a "meme-mode" at the expense of the new tax regime.
Modi ji : GST will make compliance easy and will bring positive changes..— ruchika dave (@RuchikaDave07) October 7, 2017
GST : https://t.co/UjtiqDsvpV
Sequence of events.😂 pic.twitter.com/wcUU2Oixcl— Sagnik Misra (@Sangy_Sagnik) October 7, 2017
A Twitter user took a swipe at the social media manager of GST, saying, "When you hire a rickshawala as social media manager."
When you hire a rickshawala as social media manager. pic.twitter.com/ja8PidUDut— Bajirao Bhide (@bizzarebhide) October 7, 2017
More drama. WE NEED MORE DRAMA.— Meghnad 👨🏫 📖 (@Memeghnad) October 7, 2017
Say... NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/UAJUVr7YVh
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sehwag Sends Hilarious Warning to Zaheer on His Birthday
- Jio MAMI Film Festival: Alia, Ranbir Give Witty Replies to Karan's Questions
- After Stokes, Hales, Three More English Cricketers in Trouble
- Ford Mustang to Get "Good Neighbour Mode" to Keep the Exhaust Sound in Check
- Samantha-Chaitanya's Wedding Photos Look Straight Out of a Fairytale