GST Tweeted ‘No’ And Now Twitterati Can’t Let it Go

Updated:October 8, 2017, 8:29 AM IST
(photo for representation, image: News18)
New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax, ever since its launch about three months ago, owing to its complexity, has left people confused.

To address people's queries, the government of India had launched an official Twitter handle @askGST_GoI, which responds promptly to any question asked of it.

On October 7, a Twitter user asked if the GST meant "Good and Simple Tax", something Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said.

However, it was the official response to the tweet that set the ball rolling for a laughter ride on Twitter. The tweet, which has been deleted now, read, "No".

GST NO

Twitter users took notice of the tweet and went into a "meme-mode" at the expense of the new tax regime.







A Twitter user took a swipe at the social media manager of GST, saying, "When you hire a rickshawala as social media manager."






