Clear Your Jam First: Gurugram Cops, Delhi Traffic Police Bicker on Twitter

Delhi saw incessant rains throughout Friday along with some serious traffic snarls and an even serious Twitter war between the Delhi Police and Gurgaon Police.The police authorities were unable to come to terms over the jurisdiction of a highway in Gurgaon and whose responsibility would it be to clear the congestion.It all started when one Birender Kumar Singh took to Twitter on Friday evening to report that he was stuck in a traffic jam on National Highway 48 for over an hour. Singh tagged both Delhi Police and Gurugram Police in the post.While Delhi Police, in a reply, acknowledged the matter and said that they were forwarding the complaint to Gurugram Police as the area is beyond their jurisdiction, the latter couldn’t take it in their stride.The official Twitter handle of Gurugram Police promptly shot back at the Delhi Police saying, “Please clear your traffic over Rajokri Flyover as it is causing traffic congestion in Gurugram.”Singh, whose tweet triggered the bitter battle, added in another tweet that the traffic congestion was not restricted to Gurgaon and had stretched till the IGI Airport.The Delhi Police then tried to end the ugly war of words saying their staff was trying regulate the traffic. However, Twitter users couldn’t spare the two administrative bodies for fighting over jurisdiction while the National Capital was going through a traffic crisis. One user wrote: "Lovely table tennis between 2 police teams who should be interdependent on each other" (sic).