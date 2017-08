Gurmeet Singh's Dera Sacha Sauda Website Tells Followers To Give Up Homosexuality

#20YearsForMSG #RamRahimSingh sentenced to 20 years in jail, 10 years each for raping 2 women over a period of timehttps://t.co/BFtBlsBUWi

— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 28, 2017

VERY REAL "People Pledging To Quit Homosexuality" form on the Dera Sacha Sauda website: https://t.co/Ps53hmVhKq‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/H9gZUSdPxI — Poulomi (@PouloCruelo) August 28, 2017

On Friday, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan, head of the Haryana-based Dera Sacha Sauda, was convicted of rape charges by the CBI court in Panchkula.Dera Sacha was fighting a case of rape and sexual exploitation of two women who were then, back in 2002, members of his sect in the town of Sirsa in Haryana, about 260 kilometers from Chandigarh.Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Monday sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two of his women followers over a period of time.The Dera chief has also been slapped a fine of Rs 30 lakh.The Internet celebrated the punishment slapped on the rapist Baba. But the celebration was short lived as at least 38 people were killed and more than 350 sustained injuries as Panchkula turned into a virtual war zone after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of rape by a CBI court on Friday.The controversial god man who is booked in many other cases has many running websites that further peddle his bullsh*t to his blind followers.His parody-like laughable website is nothing but a resume. Because that is what it is.If this wasn't sufficient, there's actually a tab on his website -- "Talents" that, well, keeps a tab of his "talents" because he an all-rounder.Sportsman par ExcellenceSuperb MedicLiterary Talents and Oratorical SkillsMultilingual OratorAutomotive EngineeringLove of AdventureEmperor of MelodiesUniversal DesignerExpert AgriculturistWasteland developmentExcellent ChefNutritionistTrue Spiritual MasterSocial ReformerUnique Leader for Disaster Relief and PreparednessWater and Sanitation ExpertCost Effective Technology DeveloperCampaign Against Quackery, Superstition, and CharlatanismFeministAnti- Female Feticide and Anti- Dowry CampaignerAnimal Rights LeaderMotivation and LeadershipMobile HospitalKarmyogi and GyanyogiAnti-Corruption CrusaderGlobal Warming MitigatorLow-Cost Housing ExpertDe-Addiction SpecialistAnti-Population CrusaderExemplary AdministratorEducationistAnti-Discrimination LeaderCulture IconVersatile ArtistHe also has a website -- Dera Sacha Sauda which says it "preaches and practices humanitarianism."Under the section "Pledge forms" are printed declaration forms to help his followers pledge to give up homosexuality.A Twitter user pointed this out on the micro blogging site.Under the holy guidance of Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa (Haryana) I hereby undertake to give up homosexual behavior. I have understood that it is not sanctioned by religion, morality and spirituality. I have also understood that in light of newer viral diseases there is a strong scientific rationale against this unnatural behavior. The decision of mine is with my free consent and own will and without any undue influence or any kind of physical or mental pressure or coercion by any person or organization upon me or my family or upon anybody which affects me.In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court declared privacy is a fundamental right of all Indians, bringing cheer to the gay and LGBT communities.The court said the right to privacy is valid even in the context of Section 377 -- a law that criminalises what was once seen as unnatural sex.