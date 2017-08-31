Gurmeet Singh's Dera Sacha Sauda Website Tells Followers To Give Up Homosexuality
"I have also understood that in light of newer viral diseases there is a strong scientific rationale against this unnatural behavior. The decision of mine is with my free consent and own will and without any undue influence or any kind of physical or mental pressure or coercion by any person or organization upon me or my family or upon anybody which affects me."
On Friday, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan, head of the Haryana-based Dera Sacha Sauda, was convicted of rape charges by the CBI court in Panchkula.
Dera Sacha was fighting a case of rape and sexual exploitation of two women who were then, back in 2002, members of his sect in the town of Sirsa in Haryana, about 260 kilometers from Chandigarh.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Monday sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two of his women followers over a period of time.
The Dera chief has also been slapped a fine of Rs 30 lakh.
The Internet celebrated the punishment slapped on the rapist Baba. But the celebration was short lived as at least 38 people were killed and more than 350 sustained injuries as Panchkula turned into a virtual war zone after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of rape by a CBI court on Friday.
The controversial god man who is booked in many other cases has many running websites that further peddle his bullsh*t to his blind followers.
His parody-like laughable website is nothing but a resume. Because that is what it is.
If this wasn't sufficient, there's actually a tab on his website -- "Talents" that, well, keeps a tab of his "talents" because he an all-rounder.
Sportsman par Excellence
Superb Medic
Literary Talents and Oratorical Skills
Multilingual Orator
Automotive Engineering
Love of Adventure
Emperor of Melodies
Universal Designer
Expert Agriculturist
Wasteland development
Excellent Chef
Nutritionist
True Spiritual Master
Social Reformer
Unique Leader for Disaster Relief and Preparedness
Water and Sanitation Expert
Cost Effective Technology Developer
Campaign Against Quackery, Superstition, and Charlatanism
Feminist
Anti- Female Feticide and Anti- Dowry Campaigner
Animal Rights Leader
Motivation and Leadership
Mobile Hospital
Karmyogi and Gyanyogi
Anti-Corruption Crusader
Global Warming Mitigator
Low-Cost Housing Expert
De-Addiction Specialist
Anti-Population Crusader
Exemplary Administrator
Educationist
Anti-Discrimination Leader
Culture Icon
Versatile Artist
He also has a website -- Dera Sacha Sauda which says it "preaches and practices humanitarianism."
Under the section "Pledge forms" are printed declaration forms to help his followers pledge to give up homosexuality.
A Twitter user pointed this out on the micro blogging site.
The declaration reads:
Under the holy guidance of Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa (Haryana) I hereby undertake to give up homosexual behavior. I have understood that it is not sanctioned by religion, morality and spirituality. I have also understood that in light of newer viral diseases there is a strong scientific rationale against this unnatural behavior. The decision of mine is with my free consent and own will and without any undue influence or any kind of physical or mental pressure or coercion by any person or organization upon me or my family or upon anybody which affects me.
Here's the form:
In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court declared privacy is a fundamental right of all Indians, bringing cheer to the gay and LGBT communities.
The court said the right to privacy is valid even in the context of Section 377 -- a law that criminalises what was once seen as unnatural sex.
#20YearsForMSG #RamRahimSingh sentenced to 20 years in jail, 10 years each for raping 2 women over a period of time
— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 28, 2017
VERY REAL "People Pledging To Quit Homosexuality" form on the Dera Sacha Sauda website:
