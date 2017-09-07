GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

Hairstylist Jawed Habib Draws Severe Flak For Featuring Hindu Gods In An Ad

Jaweb Habib's print ad showed many Hindu gods enjoying a spa at his parlour.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 7, 2017, 10:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hairstylist Jawed Habib Draws Severe Flak For Featuring Hindu Gods In An Ad
Jaweb Habib's print ad showed many Hindu gods enjoying a spa at his parlour.
Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib, 53, popular for his line of hair salons across the country, seems to have irked the religious sentiments of many on social media with a print advertisement which showed deities at his salon.

The print ad that made its place in a Kolkata newspaper was for the upcoming festive season, reported India Today.

The ad with the tagline -- "Gods too visit JH salon" showed several Hindu gods such as Goddess Durga along with her children Lakshmi, Ganesh, Saraswati, and Kartik relaxing at Habib's salon.





This ad apparently hurt the religious sentiments of many who took to micro blogging site twitter to vent out their anger. While some even made anti-Islamic comments.

























After the heavy trolling and backlash on the social media, the hairstylist apologised for hurting "religious sentiments."


On Tuesday, Habib posted a video and said that the print ad was released by a franchisee owner without seeking his permission. He further added that the ad had hurt religious sentiments which wasn't intended as he's in the profession since 25 years and he follows only the religion of "scissors."



Habib also posted an apology letter addressed to Shri Acharya Jitendra Ji Maharaj on Twitter.




He also released an ad wishing "you all happiness and joy for the upcoming festive season and Durga puja." This ad too carried an apology.





According to reports, Habib suffered a heart attack in Haryana on Tuesday. The reports said that the hairstylist was in Haryana to inaugurate a salon suffered severe pain in his chest and soon fell on the ground. He was later rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him to be out of danger.

He took to Twitter to assure that he was safe and sound.


Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

KARA KI KAHANI EP-1: Pah-laj Nai Aani. The return of ex-CBFC chief

KARA KI KAHANI EP-1: Pah-laj Nai Aani. The return of ex-CBFC chief

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES