Hairstylist Jawed Habib Draws Severe Flak For Featuring Hindu Gods In An Ad
Jaweb Habib's print ad showed many Hindu gods enjoying a spa at his parlour.
Jaweb Habib's print ad showed many Hindu gods enjoying a spa at his parlour.
Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib, 53, popular for his line of hair salons across the country, seems to have irked the religious sentiments of many on social media with a print advertisement which showed deities at his salon.
The print ad that made its place in a Kolkata newspaper was for the upcoming festive season, reported India Today.
The ad with the tagline -- "Gods too visit JH salon" showed several Hindu gods such as Goddess Durga along with her children Lakshmi, Ganesh, Saraswati, and Kartik relaxing at Habib's salon.
This ad apparently hurt the religious sentiments of many who took to micro blogging site twitter to vent out their anger. While some even made anti-Islamic comments.
After the heavy trolling and backlash on the social media, the hairstylist apologised for hurting "religious sentiments."
On Tuesday, Habib posted a video and said that the print ad was released by a franchisee owner without seeking his permission. He further added that the ad had hurt religious sentiments which wasn't intended as he's in the profession since 25 years and he follows only the religion of "scissors."
Habib also posted an apology letter addressed to Shri Acharya Jitendra Ji Maharaj on Twitter.
He also released an ad wishing "you all happiness and joy for the upcoming festive season and Durga puja." This ad too carried an apology.
According to reports, Habib suffered a heart attack in Haryana on Tuesday. The reports said that the hairstylist was in Haryana to inaugurate a salon suffered severe pain in his chest and soon fell on the ground. He was later rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him to be out of danger.
He took to Twitter to assure that he was safe and sound.
The print ad that made its place in a Kolkata newspaper was for the upcoming festive season, reported India Today.
The ad with the tagline -- "Gods too visit JH salon" showed several Hindu gods such as Goddess Durga along with her children Lakshmi, Ganesh, Saraswati, and Kartik relaxing at Habib's salon.
Rubbish ad by Jawed Habib. I dare him to do such an ad on his Prophet. pic.twitter.com/XxpZQ7pZiu— Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) September 5, 2017
This ad apparently hurt the religious sentiments of many who took to micro blogging site twitter to vent out their anger. While some even made anti-Islamic comments.
Now this is perfect.
@JH_JawedHabib pic.twitter.com/UKZ84cn6Bt
— Atharva (@_Shivoham) September 5, 2017
If you want to punish RSN Singh, you have to punish Jawed Habib too. You cannot be selective in your "blasphemy" pic.twitter.com/JqZ0GfNR1M
— True Indology (@TrueIndology) September 5, 2017
@JH_JawedHabib u belong to " #religionofpeace " but need to portray Hindu Gods in a salon?? U don't think ur Prophet wud like ur salon?? pic.twitter.com/pJkT5IywqD
— Rajalakshmi Joshi (@rajalakshmij) September 5, 2017
Rubbish ad by Jawed Habib. I dare him to do such an ad on his Prophet. pic.twitter.com/XxpZQ7pZiu
— Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) September 5, 2017
Can't do much else, not like I can issue a fatwa, but atleast I can vow to never visit your salons again @JH_JawedHabib. Despicable pic.twitter.com/SLNgZqRNqx
— Nupur (@UnSubtleDesi) September 5, 2017
What the hell @JH_JawedHabib ? More than 70% of ur customers wud be Hindus,still u dare to tease them? Did u call Mohd. Sahab for hair cut? pic.twitter.com/n4y3muYXQY
— अरुण मणि त्रिपाठी™ (@iarunmani) September 5, 2017
Muslims r worst breed on earth,kill ,behead if anyone even comments on islam or prophet but make fun of Hindus & our gods with impunity pic.twitter.com/KptWbxSp0z
— Madhulika kak (@madskak) September 5, 2017
@JH_JawedHabib
Clarify whether this has been advertised by you.
If yes, withdraw and apologise.
If, Not, condemn it. pic.twitter.com/7k2g4VuxV8
— Sriniwaas Manur (@ABODEofLAKSHMI) September 5, 2017
After the heavy trolling and backlash on the social media, the hairstylist apologised for hurting "religious sentiments."
On Tuesday, Habib posted a video and said that the print ad was released by a franchisee owner without seeking his permission. He further added that the ad had hurt religious sentiments which wasn't intended as he's in the profession since 25 years and he follows only the religion of "scissors."
— Jawed Habib (@JH_JawedHabib) September 5, 2017
Habib also posted an apology letter addressed to Shri Acharya Jitendra Ji Maharaj on Twitter.
September 5, 2017
He also released an ad wishing "you all happiness and joy for the upcoming festive season and Durga puja." This ad too carried an apology.
pic.twitter.com/C9atqTxkLW
— Jawed Habib (@JH_JawedHabib) September 5, 2017
According to reports, Habib suffered a heart attack in Haryana on Tuesday. The reports said that the hairstylist was in Haryana to inaugurate a salon suffered severe pain in his chest and soon fell on the ground. He was later rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him to be out of danger.
He took to Twitter to assure that he was safe and sound.
I am safe and sound. Thank you for your concern.— Jawed Habib (@JH_JawedHabib) September 5, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Eden Gardens Curator Losing Sleep as Incessant Rain Plays Spoilsport
- Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global Talks About Nokia 8's Bothie
- Parineeti Puts Link Up Rumours With Hardik Pandya to Rest
- 2018 Ford EcoSport Revealed, Gets a New Sporty ST-Line Model
- Why Debating Pahlaj Nihalani's Choices is a Big Fat Waste of Time Now