»
2-min read

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: B-Town Celebs Wish The 'Kaabil' Star On His Special Day

News18.com

First published: January 10, 2017, 12:24 PM IST | Updated: 4 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: B-Town Celebs Wish The 'Kaabil' Star On His Special Day
File photo of Hrithik Roshan.

As Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan turned 43 on Tuesday, members of the film fraternity including Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan and Govinda took to Twitter to wish the 'amazing dancer' good health, happiness and love.

After giving a glimpse of his talent as a child artiste in Hindi films like Bhagwaan Dada, Hrithik won many hearts later with his debut in a romantic role in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which released in 2000.

The talented 43-year-old, who is all set for his big release Kaabil which also stars actor Yami Gautam, this month, has been an inspiration in more ways than one. Not only is he a fabulous on-screen performer, a style and fitness icon but also a doting father.

On Tuesday, when the star turned 43, the film fraternity took to social media to wish him well for the future. Here is what celebrities had to say:

Farhan Akhtar, "And here's wishing you Hrithik an awesome year ahead. Happy birthday and keep spreading that love and good vibe wherever you go. Big big hug."

"Happy birthday to one of the most amazing dancers Hrithik. God bless," tweeted Govinda.

Abhishek Bachchan wished Hrithik good health and happiness forever.

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to wish the 43-year-old a happy birthday. He tweeted, "Dearest Hrithik - wishing you a very happy birthday.. have a blessed one. Keep inspiring...best wishes for 'Kaabil'.. looks so good!"

"Happy Birthday! Hrithik here's to an amazing day and year ahead. Lots of Love," tweeted Uday Chopra.

Vishal Dadlani also took to Twitter to wish the star a happy birthday. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday, Hrithik! Big love, and a spectacular year!"

The actor has films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Agneepath among many others to his credit.

With input from IANS.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.