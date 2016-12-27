Happy Birthday Salman Khan : 6 Dance Moves That Only Bhai Can Pull Off

Like each year, this year too superstar Salman Khan rang in his birthday with an extravagant bash at his Panvel farmhouse. The Sultan star who celebrated his 51st birthday at midnight with family and friends, looked dapper as he posed for shutterbugs during the celebrations.

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

While his fans wait to celebrate his special day every year, this year the superstar has taken it upon himself to treat his fans for all the love they have showered on him.

In a post on Twitter, Khan revealed his big plan for the special day. He wrote, "Ye 27th Ko Mere APP Ka Birthday Hai, Sirf Apke Liye (sic)!

Yes, the superstar will be launching his app with which he aims to maintain a closer bond with his fans and update them about his life and movies.

And while all of us wait for the big day to arrive here's a look back at some of Salman Khan's iconic dance moves that genuinely have been a huge hit with dancers as well as non-dancers.

The 51-year-old actor who has of late been showing off his dance moves in a number of movies has often come up with trademark steps that instantly become a hit with the audience. Be it the belt step in Dabangg or the pocket step in the song Dhinka Chika from the film Ready, Salman's dance moves have always been unique and his fans love him for everything that he does.

In fact, Salman's dancing style and steps are so unique it gives an impression that the actor is his own choreographer at times. And even if that isn't the case, he deserves to be applauded for pulling off steps that many can't.

Here's a list of dance steps that were thought were really iconic in their own way:

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi



The towel step - all Bhai fans would be aware of his famous step in the song Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din from the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. In fact, we are guessing some might have even tried performing it. Although the step isn't difficult but it certainly requires a lot of confidence and courage to do a step as this. And no one other than Bhaijaan could have done it so well.

Ready



The song Dhinka Chika, choreographed by Mudassar Khan, became extremely popular with kids and youngsters because of its catchy lyrics and upbeat music. One other reason that the track was a hit among audiences was the viral pocket step that the lead characters Salman Khan and Asin performed on the track.

Dabangg



In a recent appearance on the show Koffee With Karan, the 51-year-old Bollywood heartthrob, admitted that both his dance steps in Dabangg were inspired by real life people whom he had observed dancing at a family wedding.

We are so glad that he observed and picked up the two steps because Chulbul Pandey (Salman's character in the movie Dabangg) wouldn't have been this cool a character without those steps!

Kick



Jumme Ki Raat Hai from the movie Kick literally became the youth anthem soon after its release in 2014. Shot in an underground alley, the song showcases Khan's hatke dance moves. One particular step that caught the attention of one and all was Salman dancing even while holding Jacqueline's dress by the tip with his mouth. Now, that was something we had not seen before! Completely a bhaijaan style of dancing.

Apparently, Salman is also huge fan of the song Jumma Chumma De De starring Amitabh Bachchan and Kimi Katkar.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan



Redefining a selfie in his own way, Salman Khan is cuteness overload in this song. His cute dance moves, smile, innocent look and expressions, made audiences at the theatre whistle till they were exhausted.

Sultan



Choreographed by Farah Khan, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai from Sultan was Salman's recent attempt at proving he can perform 'naughty' dance steps better than everyone else. A fun song, Khan's performance and signature bum step, made the wedding dance number even more lively.

Isn't he just amazing?

The actor is currently shooting for Kabir Khan's Tubelight. Slated to release on Eid 2017, the movie stars Salman alongside Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.