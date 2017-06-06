GET APP News18 APP
Harvard Rescinds Admission Offers to 10 Students After Offensive Meme Row

News18.com

Updated: June 6, 2017, 3:01 PM IST
Harvard College (Image Courtesy: Official Facebook page of Harvard University)

The Harvard Crimson - the Ivy League University's main student newspaper - has reported that at least 10 students from the upcoming class of 2021 have had their admission offers to attend Harvard rescinded following the discovery of offensive memes they had posted in a Facebook private chat.

The memes included off-colour humor on pedophilia, racism, sexual assault and the Holocaust; one of the memes, for instance, combined references to bestiality and drone killings in graphic language.

First Published: June 6, 2017, 3:01 PM IST
