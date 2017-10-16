GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Harvey Weinstein is Not Referred To in Lana Del Ray Song

Harvey Weinstein was not referenced to in Lana Del Ray's Cola track, despite recent rumors to the contrary

IANS

Updated:October 16, 2017, 8:53 AM IST
Harvey Weinstein at the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood. (File photo: Reuters)
Singer Lana Del Rey's 2012 track about preferring older men is not about Harvey Weinstein, confirm sources. Lana's song, Cola, features the lyrics ... "I gots a taste for men who are older / It's always been, so it's no surprise," and is followed by the line, "Harvey's in the sky with diamonds and he's making me crazy"

Sources close to Del Rey told tmz.com the song is not linked to Weinstein, who has multiple multiple sexual assault allegations against him, or any Harvey for that matter.

They say the actual lyrics go this way ... "Ah he's in the sky with diamonds."

"We've checked the album's digital booklet ... and the lyrics reference 'Ah he's,' not 'Harvey'," said the sources.
