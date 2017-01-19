Head constables In Telangana Get Holiday To Watch A Movie

In a rare development, all head constables in Adilabad district of Telangana were on Thursday given a day's holiday to watch a Telugu movie.

District Superintendent of Police M. Sreenivas declared a holiday for head constables to enable them to watch the movie "Head Constable Venkatramaiah" with their family members.

The movie is based on the story of a head constable and the character is played by R. Narayana Murthy, described as a "people's actor".

The SP said while there were many movies based on the stories with top police officers as heroes, it was for the first time that a film has been made about the good work and honesty of a lower rank official as the central theme.

The policemen hailed the gesture of the SP. There are about 230 head constables in the district.

Cinema theatres in the district also announced that they will screen a free show of the movie Thursday night for head constables and their family members.

The film featuring Narayana Murthy and Jayasudha in the lead was released on January 14.