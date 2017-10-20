GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Here's How Our Favourite Cricketers Celebrated Diwali

From Irfan Pathan to Mithali Raj, our stars dressed up for the occasion and how!

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 20, 2017, 3:24 PM IST
Photo credits: Irfan Pathan / Mithali Raj (Instagram)
Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated across India and abroad with immense splendour and grandeur. Marked across five days, we got to witness different varieties of diyas, fireworks, sumptuous food delicacies, and varied puja styles.

As the world geared up for the big day, here's how our beloved cricketers wished us a Happy Diwali.

From Irfan Pathan to Mithali Raj, our stars dressed up for the occasion and how!




Wish u all a very happy Diwali. May u all get a light n brightness in ur lives #love #happydiwali


A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official) on










Wishing everyone a happy, prosperous and safe Diwali..🙏🏼#shotoniphone8plus

A post shared by Mithali Raj (@mithaliraj) on












Happy Diwali from Mr & Mrs


A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

















Happy Diwali everyone!!

A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) on




(h/t Times Now)

Happy Diwali every one ✌️🎉❤️

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on






Wishing everyone a very #happydiwali. Stay blessed. #diwali #festivaloflights

A post shared by Ishant.sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on



Diwali celebration at home ☺

A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav) on



Wishing you a very happy Diwali from the two of us ✨ @mayantilanger_b

A post shared by Stuart Binny 84 (@stuartbinny84) on

