Here's How Our Favourite Cricketers Celebrated Diwali
From Irfan Pathan to Mithali Raj, our stars dressed up for the occasion and how!
Photo credits: Irfan Pathan / Mithali Raj (Instagram)
Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated across India and abroad with immense splendour and grandeur. Marked across five days, we got to witness different varieties of diyas, fireworks, sumptuous food delicacies, and varied puja styles.
As the world geared up for the big day, here's how our beloved cricketers wished us a Happy Diwali.
(h/t Times Now)
Wishing everyone a happy, prosperous and safe Diwali..🙏🏼#shotoniphone8plus
A post shared by Mithali Raj (@mithaliraj) on
A very Happy Diwali to everyone. 😇🙏 pic.twitter.com/JmV5HZObi1
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 19, 2017
Aap sabhi ko Diwali ki शुभकामनाएं! May you all have a good festival. Stay safe and blessed😊 #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/0eOyiSulvu
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 18, 2017
May Laxmi Mata always bring happiness health and prosperity to your homes 🙏 wishing everyone a very happy Diwali ❤️ love from the singh family @hazelkeechofficial
A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on
#shotoniphone8plus !
Laxmi Pujan !
Shubh Deepawali! pic.twitter.com/Txa7CXFjxh
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 19, 2017
Happy Diwali everyone!!
A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) on
