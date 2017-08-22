Here's How Twitter Reacted After Supreme Court Ruled Triple Talaq Unconstitutional
The Supreme Court struck down triple talaq by a 3:2 verdict of the constitutional bench.
After six days of the historic hearing, which saw some of the top lawyers argue whether triple talaq was essential to Islam or not, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice UU Lalit were of the view that triple talaq was not essential to Islam and therefore it should be banned.
A very emotional Arshiya Ismail, a victim of #TripleTalaq, reacts to #SupremeCourt's #TripleTalaqVerdict, says "Justice has been delivered" pic.twitter.com/lWsJHqfXdV— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 22, 2017
“There are four sources of Islamic law. Only the Quran is the first source of law... therefore, sources other than the Quran are a supplement to what is in it. There can be nothing more than what is written in the Quran… Triple talaq is against the tenets of Quran and therefore violates Shariat,” Justice Kurian Joseph said in his verdict.
A historic occasion for Muslim women; I appeal to people to not politicise this issue and accept SC's verdict on #TripleTalaq: Shayara Bano pic.twitter.com/emHBJ8eeLp— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 22, 2017
“Freedom of religion is absolute… but what is bad in theology is also bad in law. What is bad in Quran can’t be good in Shariat,” Justice K Joseph added.
In a historic judgment, SC struck down #TripleTalaq. With this, India now joins the following countries in declaring the practice un-Islamic pic.twitter.com/D6sg7mdjdB— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 22, 2017
Justice Nariman said triple talaq was a disapproved form of divorce and even Hanafi law says it’s sinful. His order also said that triple talaq doesn’t fall within the confines of Article 13(1) of the Constitution.
“It is not possible for the court to fold its hands when petitioners come… Court has to declare whether practice is legal or not,” Justice Nariman added.
The public was eager to know Supreme Court's verdict.
(1982) Raj Babbar & Salma Agha in 'Nikaah'. Film was originally named 'Talaq Talaq Talaq' but changed due to opposition.#TripleTalaq pic.twitter.com/i6hedIhOmO— Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) August 21, 2017
#TripleTalaq has spoiled the lives of several womens in India. If it is banned in other nations, why not supreme court is serious on it.— Asma Siddhiqui (@SiddhiquiAsma) August 21, 2017
Dear Supreme Court, eagerly await your decision on #TripleTalaq , will go a long way to ensure women are not denied their rights by law.— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 22, 2017
Please feel bad for this man's moral suffering. #TripleTalaq pic.twitter.com/qBHY9fOEs1— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 22, 2017
I hope Supreme Court validates #TripleTalaq is NOT a fundamental right for Muslim men.Its bad for women,society and the nation. #TakeAStand— Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) August 22, 2017
And here is how the Twitterati reacted after the verdict.
#1
I welcome the historic decision by the Supreme Court to declare #TripleTalaq as unconstitutional. A huge step forward for women's rights.— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 22, 2017
#2
#TripleTalaq is that uncle dancing vulgarly at a wedding.— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) August 22, 2017
Almost everyone wants it stopped.
But, nobody wants to be the one to stop it.
#3
Who called it 'Supreme court' and not 'food court' where you can't decide anything. #TripleTalaq— Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) August 22, 2017
#4
Banning #TripleTalaq for 6 months is like installing trail version of Anti Virus for 6 months.— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 22, 2017
#5
Indian legislature and judiciary on #tripletalaq pic.twitter.com/dQ380EOerE— Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) August 22, 2017
#6
Dowry, Sati and now #TripleTalaq - the Indian judiciary system is on the right side of history. 🇮🇳— Prateeka Kamath (@PrateekaKamath) August 22, 2017
#7
A bench of 5 men will decide if they should allow the casual dumping of women or should ban it. #TripleTalaq— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) August 22, 2017
#8
#TripleTalaq is a weird concept. 3 strikes and you are gone. It's a marriage, not a baseball game.— Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) August 22, 2017
#9
Worse than this half-hearted verdict is that 2 men, at the top of the judiciary of world's largest democracy, feel #TripleTalaq should stay.— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) August 22, 2017
#10
I appeal to all political parties to join hands and bring legislation to ban #TripleTalaq forever.— Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 22, 2017
#11
Huge opportunity for Govt now not only to ban #TripleTalaq after SC enabling, but also to bring whole sale Uniform Civil Code in one law.— Ishkaran S. Bhandari (@Ish_Bhandari) August 22, 2017
#12
It shouldn't matter whether #TripleTalaq is Islamic or un-Islamic, has blessing of Quran or not. It is inhuman and unjust. It has to go— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) August 22, 2017
#13
Good part: Now we'll know which political parties either want OR are too scared to oppose #TripleTalaq. Money where mouth is.— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 22, 2017
#14
The Supreme Court's decision to declare #TripleTalaq as unconstitutional is a historic milestone in Muslim women's rights movement in India.— Tufail Ahmad (@tufailelif) August 22, 2017
#15
तीन तलाक पर सुप्रीमकोर्ट का निर्णय- मुस्लिम महिलाओं के लिए स्वाभिमान पूर्ण एवं समानता के एक नए युग की शुरुआत। pic.twitter.com/NDMcZsKJUw— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 22, 2017
#16
Nw let's see BJP&Modiji walk the talk on #TripleTalaq ,reform should hv come frm AIMPLB if nt then legislation.SC has done its bit!All hail!— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 22, 2017
