Here's Why 'Spoke To My Ex After 10 Years' Is Trending

Unlike the real world where movies and songs become a hit, in the social media world a tweet or meme becomes viral.

And this is exactly what happened when a Twitter user Namrata Datta took to the microblogging site and tweeted a short yet powerful story. She wrote, "Spoke to my ex after 10 years. "Miss or Mrs.?" He asks, Dr. I said. (sic)."

Spoke to my ex after 10 years. "Miss or Mrs.?" He asks Dr. I said. — Namrata Datta (@candinam) February 8, 2017

The only thing that didn't go well was that it wasn't an original story and was in fact copied from Scribbled Stories, a storytelling platform for writers across the globe.

Nonetheless, her tweet went massively viral on the internet. It was liked over 3 lakh times and retweeted nearly 1 lakh times and counting. Soon after, others started tweeting their versions of what happened when they spoke to their ex.

Instantly, 'spoke to my ex after 10 years' caught the attention of everyone on the virtual space and netizens had a fun time talking about it.

Here's what they tweeted:

Spoke to my ex after 10 years "Kya bik gayi?" She asked. "gormint" I said — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) February 9, 2017

I hate this "Spoke to my ex after 10 yrs" format. Have been receiving messages from Vivek & Salman and let me tell you they're not funny. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) February 9, 2017

Spoke to my Ex after 10 years.

She asked - 10 saal kya kiya? Me: pic.twitter.com/QNaAKE9qnf — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) February 9, 2017

Spoke to my ex after 10 years.

"200 ka recharge kara do", she said. — Cryptic Mind (@Vishj05) February 9, 2017

Me: Spoke to my Ex after 10 years

Friend: Thik hai but pehale ye bata konsa wala #Thuglife 😎 — Paridecay (@sarcastictroler) February 9, 2017

Spoke to my Ex after 10 years. She asked - "itne Dino baad kyun phone kiya?" " Jio se calling free hai kamini " I said. — कबीरा(बजरंग दल) (@rushtbhramin) February 9, 2017

Spoke to my Ex after 10 years... pic.twitter.com/jAscxXNvSe — Laliya (@Lala_The_Don) February 9, 2017

.@amritabhinder @shuchikalra

Spoke to my ex after 10 years."Do U miss me" I asked

Pal bhar ke liye,She said.

Good, I said

On Rakhi, She said — Barking Moonbat© (@bullllaa) February 9, 2017

