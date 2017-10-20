GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Here's Why Virender Sehwag Is A National Treasure And Should Be Preserved

On Virender Sehwag's 39th birthday, let's look at the funniest birthday wishes from the Sultan of Multan himself.

Anurag Verma | @kitAnurag

Updated:October 20, 2017, 1:05 PM IST
The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' Virender Sehwag just turned 39 on Friday. Sehwag knew just one way to play cricket—attack. This is what he does off the field too. The man who was once famous for his boundary-hitting prowess is now making it big on social media.

Sehwag who has retired from the sport of cricket is enjoying his second innings on the microblogging site and like always, Viru is pretty much hitting everything out of the park.

His commentary laced with wit and humour on Twitter has become a rage.

Viru ka gyaan.
















And the banters with Piers Morgan.




But Sehwag really takes the cake when it comes to birthday wishes.



































Oh, btw, if you want to ask questions and interact with Viru, it's the right time.




