Here's Why Virender Sehwag Is A National Treasure And Should Be Preserved

Aankhein band karne Se nahi,tension free hone Se nahi,thakne Se bhi nahi,

Aaj ke zamaane me to WiFi band karne Se hi neend aati hai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 16, 2016

Smoke coming from cars shud b stopped,also human beings shud stop Smoke coming out frm themselves#WorldNoTobaccoDay pic.twitter.com/xCouO3Px1l — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2016

With wife be like u r at non-striker end.Let her do the talking & run when you need to #mybestpartner#ViruKaGyaan pic.twitter.com/x8R2qZN7dF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2016

Congrats @ashwinravi99 for an incredible 7th Man of the series.

Only a married man can understand d urgency of going home early.#FamilyTime — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2016

Array O Sambha,

Olympic me Bharat ki betiyaan itna naam Roshan kar rahi hain,

yeh #IndvsWI test mein Score Kya hua? pic.twitter.com/xr9ugDw4I4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 18, 2016

India invented Kabaddi & r World Champs for 8th time.Elsewhere some country invented Cricket & r yet only good in correcting typos.#INDvIRN pic.twitter.com/IG9fucAMMo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 22, 2016

Happy Bday Sir Gary Sobers.The way u destroyed opposition with ur batting& bowling they wud hav never said u r Sober pic.twitter.com/Onh6CzTbPG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 28, 2016

Happy Bday Debashish Mohanty,who confused batsman ki kaunse haath se ball karega.99WC logo ws designed on his action pic.twitter.com/lgQUnxbqLi — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2016

Hpy Bday Sir Dennis Lillee.If Lilleeji were in film Gunda' Naam hai mera Lillee,kar deta hoon batsman ki pant Gilee' pic.twitter.com/2BO0l4WmXe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 18, 2016

O Ram Ji,ur bowling seemed like someone bowling from 2nd floor.

Happy Bday Jacob Oram!

Mera piya ghar aaya ORamJi ! pic.twitter.com/yhTXLymB1U — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 28, 2016

Hpy Bday Arun Lal ji.Stay healthy&blessed Sir.

Ab toh aupchaurikta mehaj hai.Koi jokhim uthane ki avashyakta nahi 😀 pic.twitter.com/3XE4I6guAJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2016

Today let's drink Juice of Ganna.

To wish Happy Birthday to Vinod Khanna. pic.twitter.com/eooPzFyXnO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 6, 2016

A very happy birthday @KP24.

When we used to play for Delhi,I always thought,

This KP will send the ball to CP 😃 pic.twitter.com/hRJWoUPiDW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2016

Pic 1- Don

Pic 2- Bread

Pic 3- Man

Hpy Birthday Don Bradman, the greatest that could ever have been#BradmanJayanti pic.twitter.com/guETL76xiW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2016

Feel like having an interaction. You can ask questions if you have any using #ViruDiwas — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 20, 2017

The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' Virender Sehwag just turned 39 on Friday. Sehwag knew just one way to play cricket—attack. This is what he does off the field too. The man who was once famous for his boundary-hitting prowess is now making it big on social media.Sehwag who has retired from the sport of cricket is enjoying his second innings on the microblogging site and like always, Viru is pretty much hitting everything out of the park.His commentary laced with wit and humour on Twitter has become a rage.