Here's Why Virender Sehwag Is A National Treasure And Should Be Preserved
On Virender Sehwag's 39th birthday, let's look at the funniest birthday wishes from the Sultan of Multan himself.
Photo credits: Getty images
Sehwag who has retired from the sport of cricket is enjoying his second innings on the microblogging site and like always, Viru is pretty much hitting everything out of the park.
His commentary laced with wit and humour on Twitter has become a rage.
Viru ka gyaan.
Aankhein band karne Se nahi,tension free hone Se nahi,thakne Se bhi nahi,— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 16, 2016
Aaj ke zamaane me to WiFi band karne Se hi neend aati hai
Smoke coming from cars shud b stopped,also human beings shud stop Smoke coming out frm themselves#WorldNoTobaccoDay pic.twitter.com/xCouO3Px1l— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2016
With wife be like u r at non-striker end.Let her do the talking & run when you need to #mybestpartner#ViruKaGyaan pic.twitter.com/x8R2qZN7dF— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2016
Congrats @ashwinravi99 for an incredible 7th Man of the series.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2016
Only a married man can understand d urgency of going home early.#FamilyTime
Array O Sambha,— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 18, 2016
Olympic me Bharat ki betiyaan itna naam Roshan kar rahi hain,
yeh #IndvsWI test mein Score Kya hua? pic.twitter.com/xr9ugDw4I4
And the banters with Piers Morgan.
India invented Kabaddi & r World Champs for 8th time.Elsewhere some country invented Cricket & r yet only good in correcting typos.#INDvIRN pic.twitter.com/IG9fucAMMo— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 22, 2016
But Sehwag really takes the cake when it comes to birthday wishes.
Happy Bday Sir Gary Sobers.The way u destroyed opposition with ur batting& bowling they wud hav never said u r Sober pic.twitter.com/Onh6CzTbPG— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 28, 2016
Happy Bday Debashish Mohanty,who confused batsman ki kaunse haath se ball karega.99WC logo ws designed on his action pic.twitter.com/lgQUnxbqLi— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2016
Hpy Bday Sir Dennis Lillee.If Lilleeji were in film Gunda' Naam hai mera Lillee,kar deta hoon batsman ki pant Gilee' pic.twitter.com/2BO0l4WmXe— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 18, 2016
O Ram Ji,ur bowling seemed like someone bowling from 2nd floor.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 28, 2016
Happy Bday Jacob Oram!
Mera piya ghar aaya ORamJi ! pic.twitter.com/yhTXLymB1U
Hpy Bday Arun Lal ji.Stay healthy&blessed Sir.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2016
Ab toh aupchaurikta mehaj hai.Koi jokhim uthane ki avashyakta nahi 😀 pic.twitter.com/3XE4I6guAJ
Today let's drink Juice of Ganna.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 6, 2016
To wish Happy Birthday to Vinod Khanna. pic.twitter.com/eooPzFyXnO
A very happy birthday @KP24.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2016
When we used to play for Delhi,I always thought,
This KP will send the ball to CP 😃 pic.twitter.com/hRJWoUPiDW
Happy Birthday @msdhoni .— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2016
May you keep doing Anhoni ko Honi.#NationalHelicopterDay pic.twitter.com/PGHp9M6gNT
Pic 1- Don— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2016
Pic 2- Bread
Pic 3- Man
Hpy Birthday Don Bradman, the greatest that could ever have been#BradmanJayanti pic.twitter.com/guETL76xiW
Oh, btw, if you want to ask questions and interact with Viru, it's the right time.
Feel like having an interaction. You can ask questions if you have any using #ViruDiwas— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 20, 2017
