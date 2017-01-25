Hero Motocorp and The Viral Fever Salutes The Indian Army Soldiers - 'The Real Heroes' Of The Country

Listening to a patriotic song in a movie, watching a fluttering tricolour in a foreign land or hearing stories of sacrifice for the country are moments that fill our hearts with pride and patriotism. But these moments are short-lived and forgotten soon after we involve ourselves in our daily routine. But for a soldier, his country is everything. Service to the motherland is his duty, sacrificing a 'normal' life to protect the nation and its citizens is his choice and patriotism is in his blood.

On this Republic Day, as the nation celebrates the historic occasion when our constitution was adopted, Hero Motocorpalong with The Viral Fever, salutes the jawans of the Indian Army for the innumerable sacrifices that they have made for their motherland through a video.

The video is a satirical take on how often and easily we forget that it is because of the soldiers who are protecting our borders, the jawans who risk their lives so that we are safe and secure, that we sleep peacefully.

Through the 10-minute-long video, the makers intend to show the immense difficulties, dangers and risks that each soldier faces every day. Patriotism requires selflessness on an individual's part to make sacrifices for the country when the need arises and the only people who can really do so are the bravehearts of our army.

Their unrelenting courage and fierce determination is something that no 'normal' citizen can match up to. And it is because of all these - the supreme sacrifices, devotion to duty and pre-eminent act of valour - that no one but the soldiers of the Indian Army deserve the title of a 'Hero'.

Disclaimer: This article is a partner content and does not necessarily reflects the views of Network 18 and News18.