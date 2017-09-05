How BJP Used #MangaluruChalo To Gather Protesters For Bike Rally



Bike rally to Mangaluru to highlight the problem of law and order in state of Karnataka. #MangaluruChalo pic.twitter.com/qgYr1QzeLF

— BJYM (@BJYM) September 4, 2017

State Congress govt denying permission to @BJYMKarnataka’s #MangaluruChalo Bike Rally is grossly un-democratic.



— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) September 4, 2017



Congress govt has buried democracy in state by denying permission to the legitimate protest of the @BJYMKarnataka's #MangaluruChalo

— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) September 4, 2017

"We Cant Let Our Mothers Cry Like This" To save Hindus in M'luru from mindless killing, join d biggest bike rally 5-7Sept#MangaluruChalo 1 pic.twitter.com/9wmJtAcDi3 — Girish Alva (@girishalva) September 4, 2017



The roar of nationalists at Mangaluru on September 7 will drown jehadi elements and their Congress supporters. #MangaluruChalo

— Balaji Srinivas (@balaitis) September 4, 2017

#MangaluruChalo by @BJP4Karnataka is an effort to root out the Evils of Communalism & Islamic Fundamentalism spread by CONgress from State. — C.T.Ravi (@CTRavi_BJP) September 4, 2017

Killings of our activists in Karnataka is deplorable! @BJYM demands you ban anti national orgs PFI, KFD & SDPI immediately#MangaluruChalo — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) September 4, 2017



Congress wants to arrest kallada Prabhakar bhat, but no intentions to ban PFI which hunts and kills RSS and BJP workers.#MangaluruChalo pic.twitter.com/X9ZijMPQEB

— Pradeep (@kadadip) September 4, 2017

#MangaluruChalo is rally to protest the evil forces which are engaged in attacks & killings of Hindu Karyakarthas.

Congress cannot stop us. pic.twitter.com/uiKitUTa7C — BJP Dakshina Kannada (@BjpMangaluru) September 4, 2017

It's Youth Power @BJYMKarnataka's #MangaluruChalo bike rally on September 7. — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSBJP) September 4, 2017



A rally to protest the evil forces which are engaged in attacks & killings of Hindu Karyakarthas

Congress cannot stop us. #MangaluruChalo pic.twitter.com/GBUVot52Cm



— Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) September 4, 2017

1st thing Siddaramaiah did as CM was to drop cases against terrorist organizations PFI & SDPI. Hindu murders followed it. #MangaluruChalo — Tejasvi Surya (@tejasvi_surya) September 4, 2017

No force on this earth can stop @BJYMKarnataka's #MangaluruChalo bike rally on September 7. — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) September 4, 2017

Thousands of Yuva Morcha karyakarthas reach Freedom park Bengaluru. We are all set for #Mangaluruchalo #EmergencyinKarnataka pic.twitter.com/jWtPoE0bgC — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) September 5, 2017

To seek ban on PFI, KDF, SDPI & repatriation of illegal Bangladeshies in Kodagu also be raised at #MangaluruChalo — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) September 4, 2017

Bangladeshis in Karnataka are taking away Daily wage laborers job 4m the local residents. Why

congress is protecting them? #MangaluruChalo — Arvind Limbavali (@bjparvind) September 4, 2017

BJYM is protesting the brutal killings of Hindu activists in Karnataka. You wont be able to sleep through this one Mr CM #MangaluruChalo — Madhukeshwar Desai (@Madhukeshwar) September 4, 2017

The BJP’s youth wing ABVP took out its ambitious bike rally in Karnataka today with a plan to mobilise 20,000 of its youth workers to “protest the killings of Hindus” in the region.The development comes just a day after PM Narendra Modi inducted Anant Kumar Hedge into his cabinet. The current bike rally has led to many questioning if the timing of the same had anything to do with Hedge’s appointment.So how did the party bring together thousands of people together, across the state? Other than the ground work, the ruling party, often known for its tech savvy initiatives and outreach to the youth, did not leave out social media in its protest build-up. In fact, #ManguluruChalo, was one of the top trends on Twitter, with many BJP leaders, at the national and local level, tweeting about the bike rally.Using the power of social media, the ruling party captured the attention of many, which eventually resulted in the massive bike rally as you see it today.