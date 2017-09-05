GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
How BJP Used #MangaluruChalo To Gather Protesters For Bike Rally

The BJP planned to mobilise 20,000 of its youth workers for a bike rally to the coastal town of Mangalore to protest 'political killings of Hindus' in the region.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 5, 2017, 1:41 PM IST
The BJP’s youth wing ABVP took out its ambitious bike rally in Karnataka today with a plan to mobilise 20,000 of its youth workers to “protest the killings of Hindus” in the region.

The development comes just a day after PM Narendra Modi inducted Anant Kumar Hedge into his cabinet. The current bike rally has led to many questioning if the timing of the same had anything to do with Hedge’s appointment.

So how did the party bring together thousands of people together, across the state? Other than the ground work, the ruling party, often known for its tech savvy initiatives and outreach to the youth, did not leave out social media in its protest build-up. In fact, #ManguluruChalo, was one of the top trends on Twitter, with many BJP leaders, at the national and local level, tweeting about the bike rally.



Security arrangements ahead of BJP's bike rally:

security

BJP activists readying up to leave for Mangalore on their bikes:

bjp mangaluru chalo

 

Using the power of social media, the ruling party captured the attention of many, which eventually resulted in the massive bike rally as you see it today.

Here are some of the tweets:






























































