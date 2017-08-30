GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
6-min read

How Mumbaikars Came To Each Other's Rescue During The Time Of Crisis

Mumbai stood together to exhibit enormous levels of generosity towards its fellow distressed citizens, offering help wherever it was required when even the BMC looked absolutely clueless. (Photo credits: @CPMumbaiPolice/@kritika_rai/@SinghLions/)

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:August 30, 2017, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
How Mumbaikars Came To Each Other's Rescue During The Time Of Crisis
Mumbai stood together to exhibit enormous levels of generosity towards its fellow distressed citizens, offering help wherever it was required when even the BMC looked absolutely clueless. (Photo credits: @CPMumbaiPolice/@kritika_rai/@SinghLions/)
Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains on Tuesday, facing one of the heaviest rainfall in the year.

The continuous rainfall had brought the city to a standstill. People were stuck wherever they were; road traffic had come to a halt, trains, and flights were also disrupted.

According to reports, the city witnessed its highest rainfall since 2005.







It wasn't just water that was fast filling the streets of Mumbai. Help poured in from all sides, making sure Mumbaikars don’t succumb to the adversity.

Mumbai stood together to exhibit enormous levels of generosity towards its fellow distressed citizens, offering help wherever it was required when even the BMC looked absolutely clueless.




Here is a list of crucial factors that helped Mumbai come back to its feet.

1. #RainHosts.

In an online hashtag campaign #RainHosts, residents in Mumbai offered support with open arms. Hundreds of people, took to social media to rally support, offering safe and dry places to fellow citizens stuck on the roads and in the trains of Mumbai. The aim was to reach out for help through Twitter and offer shelter to the stranded.


















Help was being crowdsourced through tweets, many of which have been compiled on to a Google spreadsheet.











2. Mumbai Police.

From traffic updates to timely advice, the Mumbai police worked tirelessly on online and offline to assist its citizens during the worst rainfall Mumbai has seen in 20 years.





Necessary Traffic updates.





Alerting Mumbaikars against rumours.





Helping families unite.


The hardwork that paid off!







3. Diversity.

Churches, Mosques, Gurdwaras, and Temples in the city opened their doors to stranded people of all faiths.The only motive was to help fellow humans. Mumbai did exactly that.



















4. Brands.

With no other motive than helping the stranded hungry citizens, brands came together and won the hearts on the Internet.

















5. Foot soldiers.

The heroes that went ahead and did something out of the ordinary.










Local trains too operated through the night to ensure stranded passengers reached their homes.



Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Inspiring Conversation With Prasad V Potluri

Inspiring Conversation With Prasad V Potluri

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.