Hrithik Roshan Slams Tommy Hilfiger For Using His Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan's Picture Without Permission

First published: February 10, 2017, 12:12 PM IST | Updated: 16 hours ago
(Photo: Reuters)

Actor Hrithik Roshan who is riding on the success of his film Kaabil recently took to Twitter to teach a renowned brand work ethics.

Apparently Tommy Hilfiger, a lifestyle brand many of us are aware of, used Roshan and his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan's picture without permission, to endorse its Spring/Summer 2017 collection.

Although the Kaabil actor could have dragged the brand to court and sued them for the act, he preferred teaching them a lesson via social media.

Roshan wrote, "Dear Tommy.I dont wear u, neither do my kids endorse u. If u hv lost ur spine I hv a great team 2help u find it. Please (hil)figure urself out (sic)."

As of now, the brand hasn't responded to Roshan's tweet. But after this, it is certain that they will think twice before doing something like this again!

