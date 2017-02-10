Hrithik Roshan Slams Tommy Hilfiger For Using His Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan's Picture Without Permission
(Photo: Reuters)
Actor Hrithik Roshan who is riding on the success of his film Kaabil recently took to Twitter to teach a renowned brand work ethics.
Apparently Tommy Hilfiger, a lifestyle brand many of us are aware of, used Roshan and his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan's picture without permission, to endorse its Spring/Summer 2017 collection.
Although the Kaabil actor could have dragged the brand to court and sued them for the act, he preferred teaching them a lesson via social media.
Roshan wrote, "Dear Tommy.I dont wear u, neither do my kids endorse u. If u hv lost ur spine I hv a great team 2help u find it. Please (hil)figure urself out (sic)."
Dear Tommy.I dont wear u, neither do my kids endorse u.If u hv lost ur spine I hv a great team 2help u find it.Please (hil)figure urself out pic.twitter.com/QMB2h9Gm0y
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 9, 2017
As of now, the brand hasn't responded to Roshan's tweet. But after this, it is certain that they will think twice before doing something like this again!
