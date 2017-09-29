'Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Magazine Wasn’t Just About Nudes; It was So Much More.'

Playboy started a liberation; you have to look at the context of the times. We can't judge him (Hugh Hefner) by the standards of now. I think he lost his importance at some point; he's been out of place for the last 30-40 years. Once women empowerment became a thing all over the world, women found the treatment that Playboy gave them to be demeaning. Whether it was Playboy magazine or Playboy clubs which had to shut down or whatever.At one point, it stood for many things. Like the nudes and all and the beautiful photographs it carried. Other magazines after it, like Penthouse or Hustler, I think Playboy still maintains some idea of aesthetics. Its photographs were airbrushed and it all looked beautiful. It didn't do what other magazines did, reduce women to their orifices and objectify them in the worst possible way. You didn’t see the whole woman, you only saw her orifices.But what Playboy also got to be known for was being almost a literary magazine. People tend to forget that. They had the best possible writers. They did have a huge readership and paid the writers very well. The other thing they did was carry these very long and intensive interview, with the leading celebrities of the day.In Debonair, what I also tried to do was have a very important interview. What did happen was that not one person refused an interview with Debonair. I interviewed a politician like Chandrashekhar who became the Prime Minister of India. I interviewed anyone you care to name: Ram Jethmalani, the erstwhile Maharaja of Kashmir Karan Singh. People in politics or culture or sports, all were interviewed. When you establish that you’re not a dirty magazine, but you also carry pictures with a certain aesthetic, which may be of women, but aren’t dirty pictures, that is part of a package that includes a lot of good writing, then I think it becomes an exceptional magazine. It isn’t something you hide or put under a brown paper cover.Debonair gave a break to many now-famous writers, like Upamanyu Chatterjee, Jeet Thayil and so many others. In the magazine we had a short story, we had an interview, two pages of poetry, book reviews, and film reviews that became very famous. It became, in fact, India’s only literary magazine. Now of course Caravan is there, but that’s a thing that’s really lacking in this country.What Debonair did, as it appealed to so many young men, was open them up to all these things. I meet so many people now, so many years after Debonair has become a part of my own history, almost a previous life, who have fond memories of the magazine; especially doctors and engineers, young men who lived together in hostel. And many of them have become leading figures in their fields and I can’t tell you how many of them I meet, whether at airports or wherever else, who come up to me and start talking to me. It’s quite amusing, really. So it’s had quite the influence.I’m sure those people initially bought the magazine for the pictures, but you had the magazine lying around for a month, so you read it because it had a lot to read. I think now that concept is dead, because everything is available online.I took over as editor of Debonair from Vinod Mehta, who was its second editor and went on to become very famous, and he used to focus a lot on politics, which was his forte. The first editor just completely copied Playboy, which was very stupid because it kept it so limited. Playboy had this editorial, the ‘Playboy Philosophy’, which was the worst part of the magazine, according to me, because it was so pretentious, espousing things like being against marriage. And the first editor of Debonair copied all of that, which is so ridiculous in a country like India, particularly at that time.It was a failing magazine, until Vinod took over and introduced contemporary issues and also made it a very political magazine as that was his inclination. When I took over, I made it a lot more literary and we had a very good run. People still remember it very fondly.