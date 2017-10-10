GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hyderabad Cop's Pic With Kidnapped Baby He Rescued Is Winning Hearts On The Internet

The photograph of officer SHO R Sanjay Kumar of Nampalli smiling down at the 4-month-old baby boy he rescued from the clutches of the kidnappers has gone viral.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 10, 2017, 10:08 AM IST
Hyderabad Cop's Pic With Kidnapped Baby He Rescued Is Winning Hearts On The Internet
Photo credits: Swati Lakra, IPS‏ @AddlCPCrimesHyd / Twitter
The photograph of a toddler in the lap of the police officer has gone viral on social media. The viral photograph from Hyderabad showing officer SHO R Sanjay Kumar of Nampalli smiling down at the 4-month-old baby boy he rescued from the kidnappers is melting the hearts on the Internet.

The four-month-old toddler was rescued 15 hours after he was kidnapped while he was sleeping next to his mother - Humera Begum (21) - on the footpath in Nampally, Hyderabad on Wednesday night.


The photograph which was tweeted by Hyderabad IPS officer Swati Lakra on Saturday has been retweeted over 5500 times and "liked" 23,000 times on the microblogging site.




Immediately after getting the information, the police became active and nabbed the kidnappers within 15 hours of the abduction and the child was released from their clutches. The arrested kidnappers Mohammad Mushtaq (42) and Mohammad Yusuf (25) later confessed during interrogation that they were going to sell the child.


"The boy's smile and his mother's tears of joy were worth the team's effort. The boy was crying when he was rescued. He kept crying even after he was handed over to his mother. At that time, I took him in my arms, rocked him gently and he stopped crying. Then he looked at me and gave the widest smile I have ever seen," Inspector Sanjay Kumar said to the Indian Express.

Twitterati came together to congratulate the cop and rejoiced the wonderful photograph.



































"She woke up around 4 am and found the child missing, and after searching for some time, she approached the police," Inspector R Sanjay Kumar told Telangana Today. Later the vigilant police reviewed the CCTV footage and the child was rescued from the kidnappers.
