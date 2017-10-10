Hyderabad Cop's Pic With Kidnapped Baby He Rescued Is Winning Hearts On The Internet
The photograph of officer SHO R Sanjay Kumar of Nampalli smiling down at the 4-month-old baby boy he rescued from the clutches of the kidnappers has gone viral.
Photo credits: Swati Lakra, IPS @AddlCPCrimesHyd / Twitter
The four-month-old toddler was rescued 15 hours after he was kidnapped while he was sleeping next to his mother - Humera Begum (21) - on the footpath in Nampally, Hyderabad on Wednesday night.
Inspector Sanjay Kumar @shonampally rescued this child who was kidnapped. The smile of the child says it all. Love this pic! @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/zA1jZ2QGMx
— Swati Lakra, IPS (@AddlCPCrimesHyd) October 7, 2017
The photograph which was tweeted by Hyderabad IPS officer Swati Lakra on Saturday has been retweeted over 5500 times and "liked" 23,000 times on the microblogging site.
Nampally police arrested 2 child kidnappers MD Mustaq & MD Yousuf n Traced 4 months baby boy with in 15 hours and handed over to parents pic.twitter.com/tmKegzBOkG — SHO NAMPALLY (@shonampally) October 5, 2017
Immediately after getting the information, the police became active and nabbed the kidnappers within 15 hours of the abduction and the child was released from their clutches. The arrested kidnappers Mohammad Mushtaq (42) and Mohammad Yusuf (25) later confessed during interrogation that they were going to sell the child.
This #photo in @TelanganaToday of a baby smiling at cops who rescued him from his kidnappers in #Hyderabad is so sweet! #WorldSmileDay pic.twitter.com/3wpgblW3NO
— IPS Association (@IPS_Association) October 7, 2017
"The boy's smile and his mother's tears of joy were worth the team's effort. The boy was crying when he was rescued. He kept crying even after he was handed over to his mother. At that time, I took him in my arms, rocked him gently and he stopped crying. Then he looked at me and gave the widest smile I have ever seen," Inspector Sanjay Kumar said to the Indian Express.
Twitterati came together to congratulate the cop and rejoiced the wonderful photograph.
This is beautiful. Well done @hydcitypolice
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 8, 2017
This #photo in @TelanganaToday of a baby smiling at cops who rescued him from his kidnappers in #Hyderabad is so cute! #WorldSmileDay pic.twitter.com/szHHyPz2qh
— Dennis Marcus Mathew (@dennismarcus) October 6, 2017
SMILE : It's a boldest statement you can make without saying a world...Cops rescued this baby with kidnappers... 👏#PicOfTheDay #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/GoNl7UOvoG
— RJNUPOOR👑 (@RJNUPOOR) October 7, 2017
Bringing smiles is biggest reward. Sensitivity & humanity @IPS_Association @IGP_Surat https://t.co/vTlKZah9Sh
— Shamsher Singh IPS (@Shamsher_IPS) October 7, 2017
Baby smiling at cops who rescued him from kidnappers in Hyderabad, India pic.twitter.com/OOhbzZneki
— MakingYouSmile (@_MadeMeSmile) October 8, 2017
Baby smiles at cops who rescued him from his kidnappers. #Hyderabad #Jasva #hyderabadpolice . Our country want this smile forever pic.twitter.com/B4qZxl2O5x
— Selvam Saravanan (@SelvamSaravana3) October 7, 2017
I loved this picture so much ... U should use it as part of public relations resource too https://t.co/59Y6hlGP7U
— Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 7, 2017
1 of the best pic of spreading happiness and defeating threat n terror. Smile is so real that those who see it feel happy from inside. 👏🙏
— manish bihani (@mbihani0710) October 7, 2017
Not to miss the smile on the relieved cop's face...
Their service to mankind is truly a service to god...
Not all Cops are Bad :-)
— பீஷ்மா... (@ChoVial) October 7, 2017
Rarely I have seen such a beautiful photo. Kudos to cameraman. God bless the child.
— Priti (@Dfreebirdpriti) October 8, 2017
"She woke up around 4 am and found the child missing, and after searching for some time, she approached the police," Inspector R Sanjay Kumar told Telangana Today. Later the vigilant police reviewed the CCTV footage and the child was rescued from the kidnappers.
