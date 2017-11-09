Hyderabad Police Doesn't Want Ivanka Trump To See Beggars On Streets, Bans Begging

Habeebnagar PS staff conducted Beggar- free city at Dargha Yousufian Nampally pic.twitter.com/AuAqQ0j0P1 — SHO HABEEBNAGAR (@shohabeebnagar) November 8, 2017

When Bill Clinton landed in Hyderabad, city was cleared of beggars. Then came George Bush Jr and now Ivanka Trump. That's power of Amrika. — Suresh Kochattil (@kochattil) November 9, 2017

Ivanka Trump who will be visiting Hyderabad to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) at the end of this month, will see no beggars on the streets because Hyderabad police have now declared begging an offence and banned people from seeking alms on the city’s streets for two months.According to the police, begging on the streets causes "nuisance and danger to vehicular traffic and pedestrians."The order comes ahead of the three-day eighth annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 to be held here from November 28, which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump.The ban will last for two months and would be in force until January 7, 2018.Nearly 400 beggars were taken away from Goshamahal area and lodged at the rehabilitation centre at Chanchalguda Jail, The Indian Express reported. "As per instructions of Police Commissioner M Mahender Reddy to make the city beggar-free, we have shifted those in our area to rehabilitation centre," said Goshamahal ACP Narender Reddy."Some beggars argued that we were taking their freedom to live anywhere they want but we told them it was for their own good because they are going to the rehab centre where they will be taken care of," The Indian Express quoted an official.In a notification issued last night, Hyderabad Police Commissioner M Mahendar Reddy said begging was causing nuisance, obstruction to free movement, danger to vehicular traffic and pedestrians, and affecting the public order.As per the notification, begging alms has been prohibited in public places and on the city's main road junctions for two months--from this morning till January 7, 2018.Any person violating the order shall be liable for punishment under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and relevant provisions of The Hyderabad City Police Act, The Telangana Prevention of Begging Act and The Juvenile Justice Act, 2000, the notification said.Summit which is likely to be attended by hundreds of foreign dignitaries has also made the authorities to repair roads, replace manholes, and apply a fresh coat of paint to the venue.(With PTI inputs)