'I Am Born Congressman' Says Navjot Singh Sidhu, Twitter Goes Beserk

A day after Congress vice-President Rahul Gandhi welcomed him into the party, Navjot Singh Sidhu was formally inducted in the presence of senior leaders Ajay Maken among others.

After much speculation, the cricketer-turned-politician made his choice clear ahead of the upcoming Punjab polls.

Addressing his first press conference, Sidhu termed his preference for the Congress as a 'Ghar Wapsi'(homecoming) and launched a broadside against Punjab's ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

"I am a born Congressman. This is a homecoming for me," Sidhu said.

"This (election) is a fight for Punjab's existence, its self-respect.... Punjab which was once known for Green Revolution, now is notorious for 'chitta' (a lethal synthetic drug popular among the youths of the state).

"Akali Dal too started as a 'jamaat' (gathering of pure) but now has turned into a private property," he said.

However, soon after Sidhu's 'I am born Congressman' remark, social media users completely lost it. While some said that Indian netas are opportunists, others tweeted some funny comments and one-liners about Sidhu's 'ghar-wapsi'.

Here's what they had to say:

#Sidhu left BJP.

Flirted with AAP

Joined Congress.

Forget Socialist, Communist, Leftist.

The only ideology for Indian netas is

Opportunist. — Ruchika Sandolkar (@rruchi49) January 16, 2017

Navjot Singh Sidhu says he is a born congressman, and you still wonder why they make Sardar jokes. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) January 16, 2017

I think Sidhu preferred congress to APP bcz he wanted to deliver a dialogue 'Main traditional congressi hun'.AAP cd nt support this . — Kishor K Mishra (@KisKumMis) January 16, 2017

#Sidhu is a BJPman, Sidhu is a Congressman, Sidhu is AAPtard.. I an just confused! #sidhuongressman https://t.co/9TcORVmLRW — smit kothari (@satyaagni) January 16, 2017

Navjot Sidhu says that he is a born Congressman. Aaila! All this while I was thinking, he is a born Punjabi:) — Rupesh Kumar Dhameja (@pattudhameja) January 16, 2017

I hope Sidhu paji knows he won't be allowed to laugh publicly on the party antics 😂😂😂 — BatmanKiBilli (@ManaliB0103) January 16, 2017

So the congress has now two people, who would be laughed at. Rahul Gandhi & Navjot Singh Sidhu. Comedy in jugalbandi on cards. — Ambuj Tyagi (@hiambuj) January 16, 2017

Navjot Singh Sidhu : "I am a born Congressman" exactly he is giving cut-throat competition to @ArvindKejriwal (U-turn) & #RaGa (Comedy)😁😂 — Bhavesh Paliwalla (@thebhaveshp) January 16, 2017

What Sidhu said - "I am a born congressman." What he meant - " I am a born ComedyMan."

😳😂😅😁😆😂 — ABHITULYA DEVNATH (@abhi_dev_96) January 16, 2017

Navjot Singh Sidhu : "I am a born Congressman"#BREAKING Navjot Singh Sidhu's love for comedy continues. He himself has become comedian.😂😂😂 — Megh Roddur (@amarmeybela) January 16, 2017

Sidhu is expected to contest the February 4 Punjab assembly election from Amritsar East, part of the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency which he represented for the Bharatiya Janata Party from 2004 to 2014.

With inputs from IANS.