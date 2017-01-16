SCORE

'I Am Born Congressman' Says Navjot Singh Sidhu, Twitter Goes Beserk

News18.com

First published: January 16, 2017, 1:07 PM IST | Updated: 49 mins ago
File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

A day after Congress vice-President Rahul Gandhi welcomed him into the party, Navjot Singh Sidhu was formally inducted in the presence of senior leaders Ajay Maken among others.

After much speculation, the cricketer-turned-politician made his choice clear ahead of the upcoming Punjab polls.

Addressing his first press conference, Sidhu termed his preference for the Congress as a 'Ghar Wapsi'(homecoming) and launched a broadside against Punjab's ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

"I am a born Congressman. This is a homecoming for me," Sidhu said.

"This (election) is a fight for Punjab's existence, its self-respect.... Punjab which was once known for Green Revolution, now is notorious for 'chitta' (a lethal synthetic drug popular among the youths of the state).

"Akali Dal too started as a 'jamaat' (gathering of pure) but now has turned into a private property," he said.

However, soon after Sidhu's 'I am born Congressman' remark, social media users completely lost it. While some said that Indian netas are opportunists, others tweeted some funny comments and one-liners about Sidhu's 'ghar-wapsi'.

Here's what they had to say:

Sidhu is expected to contest the February 4 Punjab assembly election from Amritsar East, part of the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency which he represented for the Bharatiya Janata Party from 2004 to 2014.

With inputs from IANS.

