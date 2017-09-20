These Black Lives Matter activists were invited on stage at a pro-Trump rally – and every American needs to hear what they said pic.twitter.com/m69yvgiQtw — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 19, 2017

The clashes between President Donald Trump's supporters and left-leaning activists are so rampant that seeing them unite in a rare event has left many pleasantly surprised.During the "Mother of all Rallies", Trump supporters unexpectedly invited Black Lives Matter counter-protesters to share the stage and celebrate their "freedom of speech."A video of the event published by Now This Politics has resonated with many and gone insanely viral online.The rally organizer Tommy E. Hodges stunned the Black Lives Matter activists when he took over the microphone and said, "So you guys know that the ‘Mother of All Rallies’ was to end the political violence." "It’s about freedom of speech. It’s about celebration," he told the BLM group."So what we’re going to do is something you’re not used to, and we’re going to give you two minutes of our platform to put your message out. Whether they disagree or agree with your message is irrelevant. It’s the fact that you have the right to have the message.""It’s your right to say what you believe," Hodges told the group. "And it’s their right to let you know what they think about what you’re saying."Hodges was received with loud cheers and applause from the pro-Trump supporters and the BLM group. Hodges then handed the microphone to the president of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, Hawk Newsome.There was a mixed reaction from the crowd as Newsome's speech was cheered at some parts, booed at some.He said, "I am an American and the beauty of America is that when you see something broke in your country, you can mobilize to fix it.""So you ask why there’s a Black Lives Matter because you can watch a black man die and be choked to death on television and nothing happens. We need to address that.""We are anti-bad cop," he said. "We say if a cop is bad, he needs to get fired like a bad plumber, a bad lawyer, like a bad fucking politician," Newsome continued.He concluded his speech with, "If we really want America great, we do it together."The video uploaded by Now This Politics has been viewed over 23million times with over 350k shares on Facebook.