Independence Day 2017: From Reporting on the India Partition to Covering Surfing Dogs

Over a journalistic career that has encompassed more than three decades BBC anchor Simon McCoy has seen quite a bit. He’s covered the Iraq War from the ground, been the Royal Correspondent for Sky News, and even covered the birth of Prince George -- the newest one. But earlier this week, the veteran journalist had clearly had enough.In a news clip that has since gone viral, McCoy was less than enthusiastic about having to feature a dog surfing contest on his news program. McCoy began the broadcast with giving viewers the caveat that though they were watching BBC, August is usually a slow month for news coverage. In a voice-over punctuated with sighs, sarcasm and singular bitterness, McCoy reported on an annual event held in San Francisco that celebrates er, dog surfers. You can make out his disdain in the clip below:McCoy’s unusual frankness over his distaste over reporting “fluff pieces”, the content that media organizations use to tide over slow news cycles won him plaudits around the world. This isn't the first time McCoy has been so transparent on-air. Exasperated at having to update viewers over the progress over the royal birth of Prince George, McCoy, who had been stationed at the hospital for the entire process, acidly told his audience and the news studio that the news was "There is no news".In any case, late night news and talk show host Stephen Colbert had perhaps the best take on the incident. In a faux news clip, a “BBC” presenter bitingly mentions that the news channel which covered the Partition of India is now forced to broadcast the news of a raccoon that learnt how to sweep and an alligator wearing sunglasses, before drowning his sorrows with a significant splash of whisky. Check out the clip below: