India-Pakistan Cricket Fans Unite To Shut Australian Journalist's Tasteless Tweet

A day to remember for Pakistan fans, as they win the 1st #PAKvWXI T20I by 20 runs.



SCORECARD: https://t.co/xuWqhdIPOl pic.twitter.com/G4ashjUMAR — ICC (@ICC) September 12, 2017

Definitely if Indian players like kohli and Dhoni visits to play there will be huge impact of returning of cricket in Pakistan ! https://t.co/OQlPI9a7Y6 — Azhar (@Azharazzu25) September 12, 2017

Sweepers clean the stadium in readiness for the World XI match pic.twitter.com/QWzzW13OFc — Worldennis XI (@DennisCricket_) September 12, 2017

Don't mess with @imVkohli ... Think before tweet.. What we are and What he is?☺️ pic.twitter.com/STxb47Nrgj — 👔 (@theninama) September 12, 2017

U know hw much is earning of @imVkohli dat he can purchase this stadium n keep u sweeper over there n also pay u more dan ur current package — DEEPAK SARAF (@1frm90Migration) September 12, 2017

atleast he is cleaning the place that had made him what he is today,u should also clean "Your mind"so that u can create something creative — Bhoomika (@bhoomisandhir13) September 12, 2017

Think this is very ill quoted, @imVkohli is legend and will remain one #WorldXI welcome to Pak — Khürråm (@1_PAK) September 12, 2017

we indians are expert in clean sweep — Raquib Begg (@mirraquib87) September 12, 2017

Doing practice before sweeping aussies 😂😂😂 — Parag Pakhale (@paragpakhale) September 12, 2017

I reject this nonsense , 💐🌹💐respect for big names ,big players of cricket ,from Pakistan. — Ahsan (@LovePak1stan) September 12, 2017

We love cricket, we love these legends. Respect from Pakistan. — Naeem shah (@Naeemshah99) September 12, 2017

This is not funny. I am from Pakistan and we love @imVkohli — Shazad Muhammad Khan (@ShahzadKillah) September 12, 2017

Now this changes everything. pic.twitter.com/rHli5DYC2R — Worldennis XI (@DennisCricket_) September 10, 2017

When you turn up to the tape ball game but no one picks you in their team. pic.twitter.com/0Ss0IDdA3H — Worldennis XI (@DennisCricket_) September 11, 2017

Here's what I'm wearing for the World XI match. Show me what you're wearing. pic.twitter.com/KCoUIFehx9 — Worldennis XI (@DennisCricket_) September 12, 2017

The ongoing T20 series between Pakistan and the ICC World XI in Pakistan is more about the revival of cricket in the country than the on-field action.Pakistan on Tuesday took a giant step towards reviving international cricket at home with a 20-run victory over the World XI in a match before excited crowds amid tight security.The first match of the much anticipated Independence Cup was played at Gaddafi Stadium. Faf du Plessis-led star-studded side lost to Sarfraz Ahmed's team who took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.The excitement ahead of the match soon turned into anger as the Australian journalist Dennis Freedman took a tasteless dig at the Indian cricketers. Indians who were not named in the ICC World XI squad were missed by many Pakistani fans.Freedman posted a photograph of the men in blue who swept the stands at the Eden Gardens as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Gandhi Jayanti last year.To everyone's shock, Freedman wrote, "Sweepers clean the stadium in readiness for the World XI match."The tweet which seemed more than just a banter didn't go well with many including the ones on the other side of the border who joined Indians to slam the journalist.