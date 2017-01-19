»
India vs England: Yuvraj Singh And MS Dhoni Hit Centuries, Twitter Explodes With Praise

First published: January 19, 2017, 5:31 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
(Photo : Reuters)

Indian stalwarts MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock in spectacular style as the duo put together a towering partnership in the second ODI at Cuttack against England to take the hosts out of danger.

After three early wickets, Dhoni and Yuvraj slammed centuries to take India's score past the 300-run mark.

Yuvraj's last ODI ton came against West Indies at the 2011 World Cup while MS Dhoni's last crossed the three figures mark in 2013 against Australia in Mohali.

Yuvraj & Dhoni's partnership was reminiscent of their innings at the Wankhede in 2011 that helped India's win its second ODI World Cup.

The two were so spectacular on the field that even Raees actor Shah Rukh Khan was awestruck with their performance. He was so filled with emotions that he couldn't hold back and took to Twitter to praise the two. He wrote, "So good to see Yuvraj & Dhoni play as they r doing. Really Sheron ka zamaana hota hai…(sic)."

And of course Virender Sehwag had his own take on their partnership. He wrote, "Only old notes are out of circulation. Great knocks from @YUVSTRONG12 and @msdhoni (sic)."

And how can the god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar not appreciate the 'superstars and rockstars'!

The duo's performance was liked and lauded by social media users alike.

In a series of three matches India is playing their second match against England. India had won the first ODI by three wickets.

