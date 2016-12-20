India Wins Test Series Against England, Twitter Congratulates The Team

India on Tuesday clinched the five-match cricket Test rubber 4-0 after thrashing England by an innings and 75 runs in the fifth and final match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

England were all out for 207 in their second innings, Keaton Jennings top-scoring with 54, after India had declared theirs on 759 for seven, their highest test total, on Monday.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming a career-best 7-48.

As soon as Jadeja took the 10th and final wicket, Twitter exploded with congratulatory messages.

Congratulations India on a great victory. This 4-0 is sweet .

Great display by Jaddu. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 20, 2016

Awesome win Team IndiaCongratulations on winning the series 4-0 Proud of you boysKeep it up #INDvENG @BCCI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 20, 2016

All over. A 4-0 drubbing.

Congrats @imVkohli & his brilliant India team.

What a disgraceful capitulation by England.

Cook OUT. #INDvENG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 20, 2016

One thing's for sure. England is not coming back with any Christmas presents for #TeamIndia #INDvENG — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) December 20, 2016

Well done team India 4-0 #INDvENG 18 without a loss is #IND's greatest streak in Tests, 14 of these have been wins! #Kohli #Jadeja — jayaraoa bellamkonda (@jayaraoa2) December 20, 2016

Earlier, India scored a mammoth 759/7 declared in their first innings in reply to England's 477.

With input from Agencies.