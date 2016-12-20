»
India Wins Test Series Against England, Twitter Congratulates The Team

First published: December 20, 2016, 4:37 PM IST
India clinched the five-match cricket Test rubber 4-0 after thrashing England by an innings and 75 runs in the fifth and final match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. (Image credit: Reuters)

India on Tuesday clinched the five-match cricket Test rubber 4-0 after thrashing England by an innings and 75 runs in the fifth and final match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

England were all out for 207 in their second innings, Keaton Jennings top-scoring with 54, after India had declared theirs on 759 for seven, their highest test total, on Monday.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming a career-best 7-48.

As soon as Jadeja took the 10th and final wicket, Twitter exploded with congratulatory messages.

Earlier, India scored a mammoth 759/7 declared in their first innings in reply to England's 477.

With input from Agencies.

