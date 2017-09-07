Indian Captain Mithali Raj Trolled On Twitter For Her 'Indecent Dressing'
The highest run-getter in women’s ODI cricket history was trolled for wearing a black spaghetti top.
The highest run-getter in women’s ODI cricket history was trolled for wearing a black spaghetti top.
Just a few weeks ago, Raj had posted a picture with fellow cricketers Nooshin Al Khadeer, Veda Krishnamurthy, and Mamatha Maben when a Twitter user pointed out that her sweaty armpits looked odd.
The user named Ashim Das Choudhury (@ashimdchoudhury) wrote, “sorry Smt Captain, hahaha odd looking. the fasina wet.”
What a momentous day today was, standing with these special women!!@MabenMaben @AlNooshin @vedakmurthy08 pic.twitter.com/EsNwRN2G7N— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 20, 2017
To which Raj gave a befitting response saying:
“I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I’m on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy."
I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I'm on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy. https://t.co/lC5BOMf7o2— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 20, 2017
Unfortunately, the regressive "sanskaari" moral brigade is back at it again. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old captain shared an old photograph with three of her colleagues as a throwback picture.
Wearing a black spaghetti top, Raj posted the photo with caption:
"#tb #PostShootSelfie #funtimes #girlstakeover"
#tb #PostShootSelfie #funtimes #girlstakeover pic.twitter.com/p5LSXLYwmA— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) September 6, 2017
What seemed like a normal photograph of the captain, many "sanskaari" trolls responded to her tweet claiming that her dress was indecent.
Delete it mam it's not good!— NoOne (@MyselfKing12) September 6, 2017
people idolize you but this dressing sense doesn't is 👎👎
Not Gud.Not expected these kind of pictures.Sorryyy— chandu_Prince FAN (@chanduk2010) September 6, 2017
Plz,,Delete this selfi Mithali madam...— ADI 🔵 (@imadi420) September 7, 2017
I dont like this selfie raj .— Nataraja HR (@N_Raj03) September 6, 2017
are you porn star???? Have you any respect?— awais (@awaiss11111) September 6, 2017
Mithali ji did not expect me to dress such a dress from you. At least you do not love your respect, you will finish the respect of your fanc— Pushpak (@Pushpak97662453) September 6, 2017
At is this exposing. Ur are a inspiration. Please remove it mam— s.RAMANJANEYULU (@sRAMANJANEYULU5) September 6, 2017
However, some sane minds on the Internet backed the captain and called out the trolls for their regressive mindset.
Her Choice.. Delete ur comment & change ur mentality..😒— Ankita 🇮🇳 (@im_anku) September 6, 2017
ढंग की चप्पल खरिदने की औकात नही हैं इनकी और चले हैं सलाह देने।— VEDA NAND PANDEY (@NANDVEDA) September 6, 2017
कोई बात नही मैम सडक पे चलते समय बहुत से कुत्ते भौकते हैं, ये सब उनमे से 1हैं
Pl let the Indian girls live their life... Don't decide what's good and what's bad for them, for God Sake. #SupportIndianWomenCricketCaptain— krishnendu (@krish25978) September 7, 2017
Great pic lady... you look 👀 awesome 👏— Ambalika Guha (@iamAmbl) September 6, 2017
A successful girl is one who can build a firm foundation with bricks other have thrown at her.Our Captain Cool @M_Raj03 is one of the them👍— Sheetal Mhetre (@Sheetal_M25) September 6, 2017
किसी के पहनावे पर मत जाइये, अपनी सोच और मानसिकता को बदलो।— Pioneer Alliance (@PioneerAlliance) September 7, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Rechristens Kohli 'Chase Master' After Scintillating Knock
- Oonchi Hai Building 2.0: Varun-Jacqueline-Taapsee Bring Back 90s Nostalgia
- Panasonic is Committed to its Smartphone Business in India: Manish Sharma
- Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Secret Behind Skipper Virat Kohli's Success
- Virat Kohli Says India Winning is More Important Than Personal Glory