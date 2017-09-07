GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Captain Mithali Raj Trolled On Twitter For Her 'Indecent Dressing'

The highest run-getter in women’s ODI cricket history was trolled for wearing a black spaghetti top.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 7, 2017, 2:56 PM IST
Indian skipper and the highest run-getter in women’s ODI cricket history Mithali Raj was subjected to moral policing yet again on the micro blogging site Twitter.

Just a few weeks ago, Raj had posted a picture with fellow cricketers Nooshin Al Khadeer, Veda Krishnamurthy, and Mamatha Maben when a Twitter user pointed out that her sweaty armpits looked odd.

The user named Ashim Das Choudhury (@ashimdchoudhury) wrote, “sorry Smt Captain, hahaha odd looking. the fasina wet.”




To which Raj gave a befitting response saying:

“I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I’m on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy."




Unfortunately, the regressive "sanskaari" moral brigade is back at it again. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old captain shared an old photograph with three of her colleagues as a throwback picture.

Wearing a black spaghetti top, Raj posted the photo with caption:

"#tb #PostShootSelfie #funtimes #girlstakeover"




What seemed like a normal photograph of the captain, many "sanskaari" trolls responded to her tweet claiming that her dress was indecent.



























However, some sane minds on the Internet backed the captain and called out the trolls for their regressive mindset.





















