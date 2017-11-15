Indian Man Declares Himself 'King' Of Unclaimed Land Between Egypt And Sudan

Suyash Dixit is the Sharmaji ka beta your parents always warned you about.While some of us still struggle to find an affordable house with a sane roommate, Mr Dixit has claimed to have established his own kingdom while travelling to a no-man's land between Egypt and Sudan and declaring himself the king of it.Hailing from Indore, the 24-year-old businessman travelled hundreds of miles to Bir Tawil - the only place on Earth where humans can live and survive that is not a part of any state or country - and declared it his own.Photo credits: Wendover Productions / YouTubeDixit took to his Facebook profile to share this amazing feat.He wrote, "I, Suyash Dixit, first of my name and the protector of the realm, declare myself as the king of “Kingdom of Dixit”. I call myself, King Suyash First from today. I declare this unclaimed land of Bir Tawil as my country from now to the eternity of time. I pledge to continue to work for the prosperity of my people of the country and this motherland.""I traveled 319KM (to and fro) in far desert with no roads to claim this unclaimed land of Bir Tawil. This 800 sq.miles of land belongs to no country. It is the only place on earth where humans can live and survive but is not a part of any state/country. Following the early civilization ethics and rule, if you want to claim a land then you need to grow crops on it. I have added a seed and poured some water on it today. It is mine.""It was an epic journey starting from Abu Simbel at 4am. I took help from a local driver Mustafa for the car and most part of driving. When I told him about the plan first he thought I am crazy but then he agreed (yeah I paid him a lot). I and @Suyog spent 2 nights planning a highly optimised route for my travel where we can take the car.""Just to tell how dangerous this plan was, the route that I took is under Egyptian military (it is an international border) and is an area of terrorists so military have a “shoot at sight” orders. But, if your bucket list ideas are not scary enough then they are not worth trying! And yes you need permissions to even enter the route that takes to this place. We got on 3 conditions, no photos of military areas (which is almost everything), you be back in the single day and you do not carry valuables. We drove for 6 hours straight in the middle of the desert and barren lands and crossing 1 military base to the location. We saw pure sand dunes, rocky hills, and canyons on our way. I left all my valuables back and told my local friend Esraa (she was very angry when I told her this plan initially so I kinda lied to her! Sorry Esraa! ) that if I am not back by midnight.. call the police. Now I know I am not the first one to be there. Now I know that some 5-10 folks have done it in the past as well but this is my land now (as I have officially planted the seeds following the rules) and if they want it back, there will be a war (over a cup of coffee at the Starbucks probably)!"Dixit went ahead and provided us all the information we may need about the new "Kingdom of Dixit.""Here are some exciting stats about KoD.Name: Kingdom of Dixit (KoD)Flag:Current population of country: 1Capital city: SuyashpurRuler: King Suyash IDate of establishment: Nov. 5, 2017National animal: lizard (I didn’t see any other animal there)""I hereby declare Suyog Dixit as the acting Prime Minister and the Head of Military (if we have any) from today. We are accepting applications for other posts.I am proud to announce my father as the President of KoD as a birthday gift to him. Happy birthday Papa!Life is either an incredible adventure or it is nothing at all. If you are not doing something epic, you’re gonna end up in a yet another grave."Dixit's petition to the United Nations seeking recognition of his claim has found many supporters."After returning, I wrote an online petition to the UN informing them about my claim, and requesting recognition, although I am not very optimistic that they will reply. However, in just a day's time, I have received support from more than 800 people for my claim, so it might just happen," Dixit told TOI.Dixit who shared his feat in a Facebook post on November 6 has now gone viral.Here's everything you need to know about Bir Tawil (in case you're curious)