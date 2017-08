Indian Women Are Sharing Late-Night Selfies To Fight For Their Right To Safety

Chandigarh: Police summons Haryana BJP President's son Vikas Barala at 11 am today, in stalking case pic.twitter.com/tVtTESfAor

— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2017



Dear regressive India,

I will do as I please, night or day. Don't ever think you have the right to stop me #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/oHIKgbhoeA



— pooja🌷 (@queenpsays) August 7, 2017





What I wear, till what time I stay out, whom I hang around with,bla bla.. is none of your business bcoz I #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/hlFEE0y2Qq



— Surbhi Dwivedi (@DwivediSurbhi) August 7, 2017





Guess what BJP, it's midnight and I'm outside and this party is rad. You want me to stay home to be safe, your bad. #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/5x7UrDo0Ot

— Poorva Sharma (@PforPoorva) August 7, 2017



Hi to all regressive authorities, from a cab, past midnight, dressed like I'm going to a party, but I'm actually not. #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/Dhrwflck9i



— Surekha Rao (@surerao) August 7, 2017





If I'm out at 12am, it DOES NOT mean I'm to be raped, molested, chased. My dignity is my right 24X7 #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/6SN0I5NbSN

— Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 7, 2017



No one tells me what to wear, what to eat, when to go out & how to dress. Keep your regressive mindset to yourself #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/e3WqAKuK3f



— Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) August 7, 2017





Dear Sanskari BJP, it's well past midnight n i'm out having beer in Delhi. Join me? #AintNoCinderella #ChandigarhStalking pic.twitter.com/jXj5piZUqz

— Ridhima Malhotra (@RidhimaInd) August 8, 2017



No man can stop me from going out whenever I want. Public spaces for women! #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/jaipo3Dtai



— Nabakalpita Bora (@NabakalpitaB) August 7, 2017





Dear Regressive India,

We ain't damsels in distress. We are independent & we don't need you to curb our freedom#AintNoCinderella here! pic.twitter.com/mulliSsKwY

— Rekha Navani (@rekha_navani) August 7, 2017



Oops 1.45am and I am out on Delhi Roads, In a short Dress 😱stop me if you can !!! #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/P7PWQM487H



— San🙋🏼 (@farooquisana) August 7, 2017





I am a free soul! I am a woman of today ! I live with my free will #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/afSmmBdH6t

— seema (@seemaadhikari) August 8, 2017



Don't teach me what to wear, what to eat and when to go out.. #AintNoCinderella #ItsMyLife pic.twitter.com/QYWcxQSxm4

— Bose Shruti (@Tinni_Aphrodite) August 7, 2017

Related Story 14 Times Powerful Indians Made Outrageous Remarks on Rape

It's a no brainer that women in India do not feel safe while going out during the day or at night. Every time a case of sexual harassment surfaces, the authorities and the people in power resort to victim shaming and often end up making embarrassing statements.In the patriarchal society and mindset that we live in, the restrictions are often set for women and somehow they are at fault for anything that happens to them because they were out "so late" at night.In a recent case that has stirred up fresh discussions about women safety in India, a 29-year-old daughter of a top bureaucrat in the Haryana government had alleged that she was followed by Vikas Barala and his friend on Friday night. Barala’s SUV pulled up close to her car several times in a bid to block her way.On Monday after the crucial CCTV video evidence went missing, the Chandigarh police recovered the missing footage of five key locations that showed Vikas and his friend chasing the woman in a car. Soon after police said that the recovered footage shows Barala chasing the woman, Subhash Barala said the police is under no pressure and claimed that the victim was “like his daughter”."The girl should not have gone out at 12 in the night. Why was she driving so late in the night? The atmosphere is not right. We need to take care of ourselves," said BJP state vice president Ramveer Bhatti, talking to CNN-News18 The women then took to the microblogging site Twitter to fight the constant judgement that they have to face by sharing not so "sanskari" late-night selfies with the hashtag #AintNoCinderella . The hashtag resonated with many and soon went viral.In a shocking revelation , the main accused, Haryana BJP chief's son Vikas Barala, has come up with the excuse that he was chasing the 29-year-old woman because he had a bet to find out whether the driver was a man or a woman.