Indian Women Are Sharing Late-Night Selfies To Fight For Their Right To Safety



Chandigarh: Police summons Haryana BJP President's son Vikas Barala at 11 am today, in stalking case pic.twitter.com/tVtTESfAor

— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2017



Dear regressive India,

I will do as I please, night or day. Don't ever think you have the right to stop me #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/oHIKgbhoeA



— pooja🌷 (@queenpsays) August 7, 2017





What I wear, till what time I stay out, whom I hang around with,bla bla.. is none of your business bcoz I #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/hlFEE0y2Qq



— Surbhi Dwivedi (@DwivediSurbhi) August 7, 2017





Guess what BJP, it's midnight and I'm outside and this party is rad. You want me to stay home to be safe, your bad. #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/5x7UrDo0Ot

— Poorva Sharma (@PforPoorva) August 7, 2017



Hi to all regressive authorities, from a cab, past midnight, dressed like I'm going to a party, but I'm actually not. #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/Dhrwflck9i



— Surekha Rao (@surerao) August 7, 2017





If I'm out at 12am, it DOES NOT mean I'm to be raped, molested, chased. My dignity is my right 24X7 #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/6SN0I5NbSN

— Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 7, 2017



No one tells me what to wear, what to eat, when to go out & how to dress. Keep your regressive mindset to yourself #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/e3WqAKuK3f



— Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) August 7, 2017





Dear Sanskari BJP, it's well past midnight n i'm out having beer in Delhi. Join me? #AintNoCinderella #ChandigarhStalking pic.twitter.com/jXj5piZUqz

— Ridhima Malhotra (@RidhimaInd) August 8, 2017



No man can stop me from going out whenever I want. Public spaces for women! #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/jaipo3Dtai



— Nabakalpita Bora (@NabakalpitaB) August 7, 2017





Dear Regressive India,

We ain't damsels in distress. We are independent & we don't need you to curb our freedom#AintNoCinderella here! pic.twitter.com/mulliSsKwY

— Rekha Navani (@rekha_navani) August 7, 2017



Oops 1.45am and I am out on Delhi Roads, In a short Dress 😱stop me if you can !!! #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/P7PWQM487H



— San🙋🏼 (@farooquisana) August 7, 2017





I am a free soul! I am a woman of today ! I live with my free will #AintNoCinderella pic.twitter.com/afSmmBdH6t

— seema (@seemaadhikari) August 8, 2017



Don't teach me what to wear, what to eat and when to go out.. #AintNoCinderella #ItsMyLife pic.twitter.com/QYWcxQSxm4

— Bose Shruti (@Tinni_Aphrodite) August 7, 2017

Related Story 14 Times Powerful Indians Made Outrageous Remarks on Rape