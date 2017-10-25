Internet Can't Keep Calm After Discovering This Old Video Of Modi Denying Climate Change
'Climate has not changed. We have changed. Our habits have changed,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said while answering to a question on climate change back in 2014.
Photo credits: DD News / YouTube
When a student from Assam raised concerns about climate change and asked Modi on steps to protect the environment, he said, "Climate has not changed. We have changed. Our habits have changed. Our habits have got spoiled. Due to that, we have destroyed our entire environment."
Modi further added that the elders often complain that it is colder than the previous year and that it is due to their age and tolerance level that they actually feel cold.
Now, fast-forward to 2017, the video has resurfaced on the Internet leaving many in disbelief who are now sharing the video on microblogging site Twitter.
Prime Minister of India #Modi on climate change:
It is not #climate but our human bodies are changing
— Saiyid Shah (@ImSyedNoor) October 12, 2017
Modi ji,on Climate change!
He denies Climate change ; But, We people have changed ! What to do with Modi...! pic.twitter.com/FHjaqaeZYg
— S Rajasekar 🇮🇳 (@srspdkt) October 25, 2017
Joke of the Day #Modi on Climate change.😜😜 pic.twitter.com/GGEch5fS2j
— Yasmeen Ali (@yasmeen_9) October 12, 2017
Answer for those who are concerned about Climate change by legendary Dr MODI😂
Must (👁 👁) https://t.co/j2XgtDXFoJ
— waheed Nageen (@gilgit77) October 25, 2017
I am huge fan of Modi but he doesn’t believe in Climate Change just like Trump.
Could I be more worried?
— Raj (@rajamanikamm) October 24, 2017
"The climate has not changed.
Humans have."
- Inspirational quotes from Narendra Modi and Donald Trump.
— debmalya (@debmalyaray) October 25, 2017
Without a Script Writer to Hide the IQ Deficit, Press Conferences in 3 Yrs=⭕
Watch This👇Chat with Kids 😂pic.twitter.com/efAvCnFmus
— Geet V (@geetv79) October 24, 2017
did i just watch modi conveniently deny any possibility of world climate changing & claim it’s our tolerance towards it that has changed
— ☭ (@haleemaaabbasi) October 25, 2017
In 2015, speaking at the United Nations conference in Paris, PM Modi said that India did not create the climate change menace but was suffering its consequences. Climate change is a major global challenge. But it is not of our making. It is the result of global warming that came from prosperity and progress of an industrial age powered by fossil fuel,” he said.
"But we in India face consequences. We see the risk to our farmers. We are concerned about rising oceans that threaten our 7,500 km of coastline and 1,300 islands. We worry about the glaciers that feed our rivers and nurture our civilisation."
Some on Twitter even drew comparisons between Modi and Donald Trump's take on climate change.
The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012
Why only Trump? Listen to another world leader's take on #climatechange:— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) October 10, 2017
India's PM Modi: "Climate has not changed, we have changed" https://t.co/ojnHpaldAF
"The climate has not changed.— debmalya (@debmalyaray) October 25, 2017
Humans have."
- Inspirational quotes from Narendra Modi and Donald Trump.
I am huge fan of Modi but he doesn’t believe in Climate Change just like Trump.— Raj (@rajamanikamm) October 24, 2017
Could I be more worried?
