2-min read

'Climate has not changed. We have changed. Our habits have changed,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said while answering to a question on climate change back in 2014.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 25, 2017, 3:48 PM IST
Internet Can't Keep Calm After Discovering This Old Video Of Modi Denying Climate Change
Photo credits: DD News / YouTube
On September 5, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was met with sharp criticism after his comments on climate change during his Q & A video conference session with school children across the country.

When a student from Assam raised concerns about climate change and asked Modi on steps to protect the environment, he said, "Climate has not changed. We have changed. Our habits have changed. Our habits have got spoiled. Due to that, we have destroyed our entire environment."

Modi further added that the elders often complain that it is colder than the previous year and that it is due to their age and tolerance level that they actually feel cold.

Now, fast-forward to 2017, the video has resurfaced on the Internet leaving many in disbelief who are now sharing the video on microblogging site Twitter.

























In 2015, speaking at the United Nations conference in Paris, PM Modi said that India did not create the climate change menace but was suffering its consequences. Climate change is a major global challenge. But it is not of our making. It is the result of global warming that came from prosperity and progress of an industrial age powered by fossil fuel,” he said.

"But we in India face consequences. We see the risk to our farmers. We are concerned about rising oceans that threaten our 7,500 km of coastline and 1,300 islands. We worry about the glaciers that feed our rivers and nurture our civilisation."

Some on Twitter even drew comparisons between Modi and Donald Trump's take on climate change.











