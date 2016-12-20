»
1-min read

Irfan Pathan And Safa Baig Become Proud Parents Of A Baby Boy

News18.com

First published: December 20, 2016, 4:08 PM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Irfan Pathan And Safa Baig Become Proud Parents Of A Baby Boy
(Photo: Reuters)

On Tuesday, cricketer Irfan Pathan announced on Twitter that his wife Safa Baig and he had become proud parents of a baby boy.

He tweeted, "Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy (sic)."

After Pathan's tweet, well wishers took to the micro-blogging site to congratulate the parents.

When Pathan debuted, he was regarded as one of the most promising pacers in the Indian cricket team.

A few years later, after delivering several power packed performances, unfortunately, Pathan failed to perform on a consistent basis. His injuries and poor performances resulted in him losing out on a spot in the national team. Since then, he has been playing domestic cricket and leads his side Baroda in the Ranji Trophy

Earlier, news of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan being blessed with a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was also announced by friend Karan Johar on Twitter.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.