Irfan Pathan And Safa Baig Become Proud Parents Of A Baby Boy

On Tuesday, cricketer Irfan Pathan announced on Twitter that his wife Safa Baig and he had become proud parents of a baby boy.

He tweeted, "Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy (sic)."

Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy 😇 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 20, 2016

After Pathan's tweet, well wishers took to the micro-blogging site to congratulate the parents.

@IrfanPathan Congratulations. May he outshine your achievements. — Mubassir Latifi مبصر (@Mubassir_Latifi) December 20, 2016

@IrfanPathan Congratulations Irfan bhai, Allah apki saari khwaish puri karte rahe aur aapka beta aapki tarah he kaabil bane cricket me. 🙏🏻😇 — Music saves the day! (@SharpKeef) December 20, 2016

@IrfanPathan bahut bahut Mubarak ho... — HUDA KHAN (@HUDA_KHAN03) December 20, 2016

@IrfanPathan congratulations #champion... wish you have the best moments with him.. — Krunal Panchal (@Krunal3361) December 20, 2016

@IrfanPathan mubarak ho janaab. Junior ko dher saara pyaar aur blessings. — Harleen Vij (@VeiledDesires_) December 20, 2016

When Pathan debuted, he was regarded as one of the most promising pacers in the Indian cricket team.

A few years later, after delivering several power packed performances, unfortunately, Pathan failed to perform on a consistent basis. His injuries and poor performances resulted in him losing out on a spot in the national team. Since then, he has been playing domestic cricket and leads his side Baroda in the Ranji Trophy

Earlier, news of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan being blessed with a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was also announced by friend Karan Johar on Twitter.