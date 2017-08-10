Irfan Pathan Has A Message For Those Who Trolled Him Over Celebrating Rakhi
"Stop this nonsense of putting each other down."
Cricketer Irfan Pathan was recently trolled over a photo he had posted on his official Facebook and Instagram accounts for sporting a Rakhi tied on his wrist.
As soon as the cricketer posted the photo on his official Facebook account, the Islamic radical trolls were quick to call him out on how it was "un-Islamic" while others showed disappointment over him celebrating a "Hindu festival".
The trolls were quick to comment.
However, the cricketer chose Instagram to send out a message, and conveyed that people should stop this "nonsense". Like Facebook, he had people lecturing him over his Instagram account over what he should and shouldn't do.
Pathan commented:
"Using foul language. Talking each other rudely on basis of religion. It shows nothing but ur own learning which some ppl have gathered in their mind over the years.stop this nonsense of putting each other down," wrote Irfan.
Just a few weeks ago, Pathan was trolled for posting a photo with his wife wherein his wife Safa Baig was seen "showing" her face and arms.
Fans found the image ‘unislamic’ and mocked Irfan for being a Pathan and still failing to ask his wife cover her face and arms and also for allowing her to wear nail polish.
Irfan posted the photo with his wife on his official Facebook account on Sunday and it read: “This girl is trouble 🙈 #love #wifey.”
Comments had ranged from how Irfan should have asked Safa to cover her face as it is his duty to do the same as a Muslim and as a Pathan. Another fan said that while it was good that she was hiding her face, it was also important that Irfan asks her to hide her arms.
