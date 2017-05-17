After making a hilarious video on Party Songs in Bollywood with Irrfan Khan, AIB is back with another funny video with Khan. This time one of India's finest artists is making memes featuring himself, in order to connect with the youth. The video titled Dank Irrfan, takes the concept of memes a step closer to Bollywood, resulting in some genius and post-worthy stuff.

Irrfan is gearing up for the release of his film Hindi Medium and in order to make another viral video, approaches the gang of AIB. The sarcasm loaded interaction ends up with Irrfan donning the characters of various popular dank memes and creating few of his own. Such as..

Youtube/AIB

When Hollywood producers approach Irrfan with loads of money:

Youtube/AIB

Irrfan as Drake is the 'Best Irrfan':

Youtube/AIB

And this 'throwing shade' Willy Wonka recreation:

Youtube/AIB

And the 'Bik Gyi Hai Industry' pain:

Youtube/AIB

Well, trust Irrfan to make even the dumbest ideas work perfectly and for the rest, we have AIB to make it viral-worthy.