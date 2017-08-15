ISRO Scientists Come Together To Celebrate India's 70th Independence Day
Hitting the right notes.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has always made our nation proud. From launching 104 satellites to the orbit in a single mission to reaching Mars in its first attempt, it has done it all. But this time, the Indian scientists had a different mission on their hands.
Yes, a bunch of scientists and engineers from ISRO came together to make their first ever music video ahead of India's 70th Independence Day.
The patriotic song which is mostly in Malayalam also talks about building a new nation and seeks to put an end to violence.
The video also seeks to boost the morale of their fellows at ISRO who are preparing for Chandrayaan-2, scheduled for launch early next year. The video shows an animation of the tricolour being planted on the moon.
There is no political message in the video claims a band member. "It is just a positive message from our hearts to our fellow Indians, where we try to depict an India in our dreams. This is the culmination of a long-term plan and is in no way connected to the present or past political scenarios," the band member told NDTV.
Titled, "I am an Indian", the video was made over a period of 18 months with scientists spending Rs.10,000 from their pockets reported NDTV.
The video was shot on the Arabian Sea coast and supported by the Space Engineers Association (SEA).
