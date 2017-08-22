J K Rowling's The Cuckoo's Calling Releases Trailer of TV Adaptation

August 27

While we would have been content to rest on the laurels and spend our days spending all the dross that comes from having created a multi-billion international literary and cinematic phenomenon, author JK Rowling is clearly made of sterner stuff. Which may be why she's a bestselling author while we spend our day watching trailers on YouTube. In any case, after (hopefully) getting a break from editorial meetings and press interviews, Rowling was back at writing again, though this time she plied her craft towards a completely new direction. And maybe, she still wasn't too keen on returning to the news cycle and so decided to adopt the nome de plume of Robert Galbraith, a writer of criminal fiction, whose first work was The Cuckoo's Calling. While Rowling was, unsurprisingly, unmasked, it did give impetus to book sales and of course, a TV adaptation (by the BBC), which has just released its first trailer.No tale of wizardry this, Cuckoo, as it were, fluttered along the ether, somewhere between neo-noir and classic Christie, dipping into both pathos and comedy. A former military policeman turned private investigator whose loss of half a leg is almost made up for by the chip on his shoulder, Cormoran Strike has all the characteristics - and kinks, not those ones - you can empathize with, so vital for any detective with a series of his own.He has no clients and is financially distressed (naturellement), has a drinking problem (quelle surprise), and is alone in the world. And scene. He also has a very er, striking, name. In any case, people and incidents conspire, as they so often do, to give him a rich client, a sympathetic assistant slash nanny and the de rigueur return of the woman from his past. He still sort of has the drinking problem. The Cuckoo's Calling ticked off all the right boxes and proved a fun and engaging, if not life-changing, read. The last of which, the detective fiction genre was never really was supposed to be, but there's no satisfying some people. Despite the criticism of the book, Rowling, or rather, Galbraith, returned along with Strike for subsequent outings in The Silkworm and Career of Evil, with Lethal White set to release later this year.Rowling has also been keeping busy with the expanding Harry Potter universe and its accompanying franchise, as well as finding the time to take on the orange blob from that white house, on Twitter, and elsewhere.The show, called Strike, will be based on the books with different showrunners for each season Rowling serving as executive producer for the whole series. Tom Burke will essay the eponymous role, while Holliday Grainger will play Strike's assistant Robin Ellacott. The first season will revolve around the events of The Cuckoo's Calling. The show will premier in the UK onand in the United States and then worldwide subsequently.