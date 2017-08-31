Japanese Man Gets Banned From Twitter for Killing A Mosquito
"Where do you get off biting me all over while I'm just trying to relax and watch TV? Die!," he tweeted. (Photo credits: @nemuismywife/Twitter)
Time and again Twitter has rolled out new features to curb online abuse and harassment on its platform. The micro blogging site limits you from posting content that could potentially be harmful to its users.
One such limitation mentioned on its website is "Graphic content".
The section reads:
You may not use pornographic or excessively violent media in your profile image or header image. Twitter may allow some forms of graphic content in Tweets marked as sensitive media. When content crosses the line into gratuitous images of death, Twitter may ask that you remove the content out of respect for the deceased.
Another section on the website reads:
You may not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or disease. We also do not allow accounts whose primary purpose is inciting harm towards others on the basis of these categories.
(Here's a list of Twitter Rules/Online Abuse in case you were wondering.)
Tweeting harassment or abuse could get you off the platform but Twitter's decision to ban Japanese user @nemuismywife has left many red-faced causing an outrage on the platform.
His crime? Well, after being repeatedly bitten by a mosquito while watching TV, @nemuismywife killed it.
He then took to the microblogging site and tweeted, "Where do you get off biting me all over while I'm just trying to relax and watch TV? Die! (Actually, you're already dead)," along with the photo of the dead mosquito.
Sometime later, he received a message from Twitter saying that his account had been frozen and cannot be reactivated.
He then set up a new Twitter account with the handle -- @DaydreamMatcha and tweeted:
"蚊を殺害したら前のアカウントが永久凍結されました、これは違反行為でしょうか？
Twitterは徳川綱吉ですか？"
Translation: "My previous account was permanently frozen after I said I killed a mosquito. Is this a violation?"
Naturally, his furious tweet grabbed eyeballs on the platform as it was retweeted over 33,000 times and liked by almost 30,000 users.
A BBC article cited reports claiming the tweet was flagged by an automated program and not by a human moderator.
The official account for Twitter Japan tweeted that it encourages opinions from various perspectives.
"よいサービスにするためには、いろいろな視点からのご意見が大切です。
なにかありましたら、引き続きご意見をお寄せください。
アカウントが凍結されている場合、異議申立てはこちらからご連絡いただけます。"
Translation:
"To make it a good service, opinions from various perspectives are important.
If there is anything, please continue to give us your opinion.
If your account is frozen, you can contact the objection from here."
The word "Account frozen" trended in the country.
｢アカウント凍結｣のワードがトレンド入り...((((；゜Д゜)))) pic.twitter.com/JNQTaa0vvm— Sice (@DaydreamMatcha) August 31, 2017