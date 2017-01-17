SCORE

Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Geeta Phogat Lend Support To Zaira Wasim

First published: January 17, 2017, 12:31 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Dangal star Zaira Wasim meets Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti. (Picture Courtesy: CNN-News18)

Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar and Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri expressed their disappointment with individuals for trolling Kashmiri actress Zaira Wasim for meeting state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and they even questioned the ideology of 'azadi' (freedom) in India.

After receiving accolades from the film industry and elsewhere for her performance in Dangal, the 16-year-old met Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday, who enquired about her education and interest in other creative fields like acting.

However, Srinagar-based Zaira was trolled on social media when photos from the meeting emerged. Later, Zaira took to social media to apologise for hurting the sentiments of fellow Kashmiris, but deleted her post. She posted a justification again, but deleted that too.

Both Akhtar and Agnihotri came forward to express their anger on social media about the same.

Akhtar tweeted: "Those who shout 'azadi' from the roof tops don't give an iota of azadi to others. Poor Zaira Waseem had to apologise for her success. Shame!"

Agnihotri also shared instances from his past and lashed out at individuals for not taking a stand for Zaira.

"Last year, I was shooting with Yami Gautam and other Kashmiri girls in the valley, they came armed to kill those girls. This is the reality of Kashmir," Agnihotri posted. He added: "I haven't seen Barkha Dutt and other liberals ever raise voice against the suppression of Kashmiri girls who aren't allowed to work. So much talent in Kashmir but suppressed by separatist or terrorists. Why didn't any feminist ever raise voice?"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher too took to Twitter to voice his opinion and lend support to the young Dangal actress. He wrote, "Dear @zairawasim! Ur apology letter is sad but full of courage. It exposes d cowardice of people who made u write it. But u r my #RoleModel (sic)."

In fact, not just three but several prominent personalities including Preity Zinta, Madhur Bhandarkar and Swara Bhaskar came forward to show their support for Zaira Wasim.

Even Geeta Phogat, whose younger version Zaira plays in the movie, supported her.

With inputs from IANS.

