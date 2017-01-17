Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Geeta Phogat Lend Support To Zaira Wasim

Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar and Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri expressed their disappointment with individuals for trolling Kashmiri actress Zaira Wasim for meeting state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and they even questioned the ideology of 'azadi' (freedom) in India.

After receiving accolades from the film industry and elsewhere for her performance in Dangal, the 16-year-old met Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday, who enquired about her education and interest in other creative fields like acting.

However, Srinagar-based Zaira was trolled on social media when photos from the meeting emerged. Later, Zaira took to social media to apologise for hurting the sentiments of fellow Kashmiris, but deleted her post. She posted a justification again, but deleted that too.

Both Akhtar and Agnihotri came forward to express their anger on social media about the same.

Akhtar tweeted: "Those who shout 'azadi' from the roof tops don't give an iota of azadi to others. Poor Zaira Waseem had to apologise for her success. Shame!"

Those who shout AZADI from the roof tops don't give an iota of AZADI to others .Poor Zaira Waseem had to apologies for her success Shame !! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 16, 2017

Agnihotri also shared instances from his past and lashed out at individuals for not taking a stand for Zaira.

"Last year, I was shooting with Yami Gautam and other Kashmiri girls in the valley, they came armed to kill those girls. This is the reality of Kashmir," Agnihotri posted. He added: "I haven't seen Barkha Dutt and other liberals ever raise voice against the suppression of Kashmiri girls who aren't allowed to work. So much talent in Kashmir but suppressed by separatist or terrorists. Why didn't any feminist ever raise voice?"

Last yr,I was shooting with Yami Gautam n other kashmiri girls in valley, they came armed to kill those girls.This is the reality of Kashmir https://t.co/mCqtNnZA78 — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 16, 2017

Veteran actor Anupam Kher too took to Twitter to voice his opinion and lend support to the young Dangal actress. He wrote, "Dear @zairawasim! Ur apology letter is sad but full of courage. It exposes d cowardice of people who made u write it. But u r my #RoleModel (sic)."

Dear @zairawasim! Ur apology letter is sad but full of courage. It exposes d cowardice of people who made u write it.But u r my #RoleModel. pic.twitter.com/fCF2zlzvzC — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 16, 2017

In fact, not just three but several prominent personalities including Preity Zinta, Madhur Bhandarkar and Swara Bhaskar came forward to show their support for Zaira Wasim.

Dear @Zairawasim Welcome to the world of Fame,Judgement & Jealousy! Keep Smiling & Shining little one😘 Love Ur work & U👍#Sweet16 #Liveurlife pic.twitter.com/ecTpDAeeVW — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 17, 2017

Dichotomy of ultra liberals...evident when Meryl Streep spoke but silent when #ZairaWasim gets trolled,is our zaira's voice not loud enough? — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 17, 2017

Men will be men. Insecure 2 see a girl like @zairawasim get wings. Sadly we think "Maahri Choriyan AAJ B Choron se kum hain." @aamir_khan — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 17, 2017

#ZairaWasim u dont need 2 apologise 2 faceless losers. They r narrow minded cowards. U ARE a role model for ALL young girls & u shud b proud — Swara Bhaskar (@ReallySwara) January 16, 2017

Even Geeta Phogat, whose younger version Zaira plays in the movie, supported her.

#ZairaWasim we are proud of you dear don't worry and stand strong 💪🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/6bHQZHXou9 — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) January 16, 2017

With inputs from IANS.