Jazz India Circuit 2017-2018 Set to Take the Stage from December Onwards

The time has again come again for the jazz lovers to sway to the music as the Jazz India Circuit 2017-18 is all set to kick-off with the JIC Launch Concert in the national capital on December 1.The musical series, organised by Teamwork Arts, will then be followed by JIC's Goa International Jazz Live Festival (GIJLF) and then twin concerts again in Delhi in February and March 2018.This year, the event will treat jazz-lovers and music aficionados to the best jazz being made by the geniuses behind the drums. The event will featurer renowned drummer Joost Lijbaart performing some innovative jazz crafted in Scandinavian conservatories. Accompanying him will be vocalist Sanne Rambags and guitarist.The 2017 edition of GIJLF will see an experimental, up-tempo, funky celebration of contemporary jazz which will witness the fist-pumping, head-shaking music that has become synonymous with the Swiss-born genius; Jojo Mayer, and his music collective NERVE, along with fellow headliner and equally gifted trumpeter Eric Truffaz in collaboration with Mumbai-based ambient electronic musician Riatsu; and a stunning line-up of Indian and international acts that transcend diverse contemporary interpretations of jazz.