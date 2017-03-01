Jimmy Kimmel Announces 'Trump-free' Episode

In the wake of the Oscars presentation function, which saw several jokes aimed at US President Donald Trump, host Jimmy Kimmel declared on his TV show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" a 'Trump-free' episode.

"This is a special night tonight. We're having a Trump-free episode," Kimmel told his studio audience on Tuesday, reports variety.com.

"The President spoke tonight before a joint session of Congress and we are going to ignore it. For a very good reason. And the reason is: I need a break from it," he added.

Actor Chris Pratt made an appearance on Kimmel's show -- aired in India on Star World and Star World HD -- and released a new "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2" teaser.

Kimmel hosted the 89th Academy Awards on February 26 night by taking a dig at Trump. Kimmel's Oscars monologue was littered with jabs at Trump, going so far as to jokingly thank him.

"Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That's gone, thanks to him," Kimmel said sarcastically.

As a move to catch his attention, Kimmel also tweeted to Trump live. In one post, Kimmel wrote, "Hey Donald Trump you up?" and in another, he wrote, "Donald Trump, Meryl says hi".